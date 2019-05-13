×
5 WWE Pay Per Views only hardcore fans will remember

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
969   //    13 May 2019, 16:21 IST

The Bragging Rights Pay Per View lasted two years before being scrapped in 2010.
There's nothing quite like a good WWE Pay Per View.

If a show goes off well, it can be one of the most exciting and entertaining nights in the company's calendar.

From old staples like the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, to more recent additions like Money in the Bank and the NXT: TakeOver events, a good pay per view can stay in the minds of fans long after the show has drawn to a close.

But sometimes, a pay per view will come and go and hardly be remembered.

For whatever reason, some shows the WWE spent weeks, if not months planning, will be forgotten by fans just days later.

Here are five obscure WWE Pay Per Views only the most hardcore of fans will be able to remember.

#5. Breaking Point (2009)

John Cena captured the WWE Championship from Randy Orton in an I-Quit Match.
From 2009-2010, something changed in the WWE PPV landscape.

Gone were classic events like One Night Stand, No Way Out and Judgement Day, as shows focused on specific stipulations began to crop up. Though some of these new PPVs have become staples of their own (Hell in a Cell for example), one that fans probably don't remember is Breaking Point.

Based around submission-based matches, the show saw the team of Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase topple DX in a Submissions Tag Team match, whilst John Cena dethroned WWE Champion in an I-Quit match. In the main event, CM Punk retained the World Heavyweight Title from The Undertaker, despite the Deadman never tapping out to Punk's Anaconda Vice.

And before you ask, yes, Breaking Point was held in Montreal, and after this show, was never brought back to pay per view ever again.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
John Cena
