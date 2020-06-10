5 WWE personnel who deleted their Twitter accounts

Social media can be very helpful for WWE Superstars, but sometimes it causes a few problems.

Some of these people in WWE briefly deleted their Twitter accounts, while others never returned.

Seth Rollins had a Twitter exchange with Sasha Banks

Twitter has proven to be hugely beneficial to WWE and the company’s Superstars over the last decade, but there are often times when the negatives of the social networking site outweigh the positives.

Becky Lynch, for example, used social media to her advantage in 2018 when she created a huge amount of buzz for herself by mocking the likes of Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey on Twitter. This led to the rise of her “The Man” character and the first women’s main event in WrestleMania history in 2019.

Unfortunately, for every good WWE story to come from the use of social media, there are plenty of bad stories that gain traction on a regular basis.

In this article, let’s take a more in-depth look at the subject of social media by counting down five people in WWE who deleted their Twitter accounts.

#5 WWE NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo

The inspiration for this article came following Corey Graves’ decision to delete his Twitter account in June 2020. As it turned out, the WWE commentator must have briefly deactivated his account, rather than completely delete it, as his profile returned within 24 hours.

Seven months earlier, Graves’ social media use made headlines again when he took a dig at Mauro Ranallo’s commentary during NXT TakeOver: WarGames in November 2019, leading to Ranallo quitting all forms of social media.

The veteran commentator primarily used Twitter as a tool to spread awareness about mental health, while he often posted videos on Instagram of him playing WWE Superstars’ entrance themes on a keyboard.

However, the following tweet from Graves proved to be the final straw for the WWE NXT announcer.

"Just for the record guys, I know you wouldn't know it, but there's actually a WWE Hall of Famer AND a former Ring of Honor Champion on commentary. I'd imagine they have a lot to offer. #NXTTakeoverWarGames"

Graves later issued an apology for insinuating that Ranallo frequently spoke over Beth Phoenix and Nigel McGuinness, saying on his podcast that it was never his intention to cause his WWE colleague any undue stress.

“It was maybe not the most professional way to go about things, and it was never meant to offend or disrespect or disparage anybody. That was never my intention. If it was taken as such, I apologize deeply. That was not my intention. I would never intentionally cause anybody undue stress, especially a co-worker. So, I apologize.”

Ranallo deleted his social media accounts following Graves’ tweet and he has since encouraged anybody with mental health issues to do the same.

