5 WWE PPVs that only happened once

In WWE, pay-per-views would occur every month of the year. These events play a big role in WWE programming and can leave fans stunned by what they have seen. However, there are occasions when these PPVs fail to hit the spot.

Sometimes, these pay-per-views have names that are very popular while some of them are forgettable. The four big WWE pay-per-views are Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series.

With WWE's big four always around, some PPVs have happened only once. This could be due to low buyrates or a negative response from the WWE Universe.

These struggles can also be due to having separate brands, which is why WWE had no choice but to have both RAW and SmackDown Superstars appear on the same PPVs. With that being said, here are 5 WWE Pay-Per-View events that only happen once.

#5 WWE Stomping Grounds

Roman Reigns and Shane McMahon at WWE Stomping Grounds

WWE Stomping Grounds was an event that took place on June 23, 2019. The show featured nine matches and emanated from the Tacoma Dome in Washington. The main event saw Seth Rollins defend his Universal Championship against Baron Corbin in a No Countout and No Disqualification Match with Lacey Evans as the special guest referee. The event had nine matches in total, of which seven were Championship bouts. However, there was only one title that changed hands as Ricochet defeated Samoa Joe to win the WWE US Championship.

The event was also a continuation of the main feuds that were going on at the time. Roman Reigns' tussle with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre continued, while Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch resumed their rivalries with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans respectively.

Unfortunately for the first and only Stomping Grounds event, the show suffered a low buy rate, according to Wrestling Inc. The event made an estimated 9,800 pay-per-view purchases. The Tacoma Dome stadium, which can hold up to 18,000 fans, had only 6,000 show up for the event.