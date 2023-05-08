5 WWE RAW stars who could challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

Intercontinental Champion Gunther is arguably the most dominant champion signed to RAW following the 2023 WWE Draft. The Ring General is the longest reigning IC Champ of the 21st century. During his reign with WWE's resident workhorse title, Gunther has defeated names like Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Xavier Woods, and Drew McIntyre.

Gunther wasn't one of the 12 men announced to compete in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. This would indicate that The Ring General's sole focus (at least for now) will be maintaining the Intercontinental Title. But who on the red brand has the guts to step up to the big man and try to take away his prestigious prize?

Without further ado, let's look at five WWE RAW Superstars who could end up challenging Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in the near future.

#5. WWE's Original Bro, Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle is one of the most popular babyfaces on the red brand. His carefree, fully-baked persona greatly contrasts with Gunther's serious demeanor. However, opposites could attract on Monday nights, and wrestling fans could potentially see a clash between The Ring General and The Original Bro for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Despite losing a six-man tag team match at Backlash in Puerto Rico, Riddle is still riding a wave of momentum following his most recent comeback. The WWE Universe is clearly still invested in Matt. Many fans would more than likely cheer him on if he were to battle Gunther in a one-on-one bout.

Riddle has found championship success in the past. He is a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion alongside Randy Orton as part of the highly-popular duo known as RK-Bro. Riddle is also a former United States and NXT Tag Team Champion. If he were to challenge Gunther for gold, the outcome could be Riddle adding the Intercontinental Title to his résumé.

#4. Xavier Woods of The New Day

Winning the Intercontinental Championship is seemingly at the top of the list when it comes to Xavier Woods' goals. Woods was unsuccessful in dethroning Gunther for the IC Title on the April 21 episode of SmackDown. However, that loss isn't enough to keep somebody like Xavier Woods down.

Woods has vowed to win a singles title after the 2023 WWE Draft; could that title be the Intercontinental Championship? For years, Xavier has talked about wanting to win the IC Title. That dream can end up becoming a reality one day, but he'd definitely be an underdog going up against the most dominant IC Champion of the modern era.

Before losing to Gunther in April 2023, Woods was on a 600-day winning streak regarding singles matches. Gunther, on the other hand, remains undefeated in singles competition since arriving on the main roster. Only time will tell if Woods is the one to break The Ring General's streak.

#3. "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre last appeared in a WWE ring during Night Two of WrestleMania 39, taking the pinfall loss to Gunther in a triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship. McIntyre and WWE have yet to come to terms on a new contract, and the future looks unclear for the Scotsman in the Endeavor-owned promotion.

However, if McIntyre and WWE were to come to terms on a new deal, The Scottish Warrior may find himself fighting The Ring General once again. Drew could look to avenge his loss at 'Mania, becoming a two-time Intercontinental Champion if he were to knock off Gunther for the gold.

Win or lose, Gunther and McIntyre are sure to deliver a banger whenever they're in the ring together. McIntyre hasn't been successful in recent years when it comes to winning championships, but that could all change for the Scotsman after being drafted to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft.

#2. "The King of Strong Style" Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura is currently involved in a feud with The Miz and is one of the participants named for the World Heavyweight Championship tournament that's scheduled to kick off on the May 8 episode of Monday Night RAW. In recent years, Shinsuke hasn't been booked as a serious competitor for a World Title, so it's predictable that he'll end up on the losing side of the tournament.

If Nakamura is unsuccessful at capturing the newly-christened World Heavyweight Championship, he might then direct his attention to Gunther's Intercontinental gold. Shinsuke has already attained two reigns with the IC Championship; could he be on his way to his third reign following the 2023 WWE Draft?

The King of Strong Style has the ability to push Gunther to the limit. When both wrestlers are at their best, it's the wrestling fans who walk away as the winners after their match. The Ring General and Shinsuke Nakamura could put on a fight worth watching, and the WWE Universe may see the two battle it out sooner rather than later.

#1. "The Hollywood A-Lister" The Miz

The Miz is an eight-time Intercontinental Champion, one reign below the record held by Chris Jericho. Following the 2023 WWE Draft, The A-Lister can attempt to tie Y2J's record by seeking his ninth reign with IC gold.

If Miz were to wrestle Gunther one-on-one, The A-Lister would predictably get mauled by The Ring General. However, if Miz were to battle Gunther in a triple-threat match, he could walk away with a victory without ever pinning the Intercontinental Champion's shoulders to the mat.

Much like Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz is one of the 12 participants scheduled for the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. And much like Shinsuke, the odds appear to be stacked against him when it comes to winning the tournament. Both wrestlers might be better suited for a mid-card role at this point in time.

Last Monday, Miz and Nakamura appeared to have sparked a feud with one another. What if their feud evolves to involve championship gold? If it's not over the shiny new World Heavyweight Championship, what about a three-way dance with The Ring General and his coveted Intercontinental Title?

