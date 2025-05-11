5 WWE RAW stars Triple H has dropped the ball with in 2025

WWE is incredibly successful at the moment, and RAW has its biggest audience in years now that it is streamed on Netflix. The company has entered a ten-year agreement with the streaming platform, and this has led to the product gaining more fans all over the world.

However, there are still several stars on the roster who deserve to be booked better. The Game has done well as Chief Content Officer for the most part, but some stars have been underutilized in 2025 so far.

Listed below are five WWE RAW stars Triple H has dropped the ball with in 2025.

#5. Triple H has not gotten the best out of Karrion Kross on WWE RAW

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Karrion Kross was not booked for a match at WWE WrestleMania 41 but did make an appearance at The Show of Shows to try and help AJ Styles defeat Logan Paul. Kross wanted Styles to use brass knuckles in the match, but The Phenomenal One refused, and the decision cost him. Logan Paul picked up the pinfall victory over AJ Styles at WrestleMania, and Kross went on a rant following the match.

Kross noted that the fans were responding to him, but he was given nothing on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The former NXT Champion has developed a connection with wrestling fans, but Triple H and the creative team have not provided him with a compelling storyline in recent months.

#4. Austin Theory

A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) captured the WWE Tag Team Championship last year at WrestleMania XL. They lost the titles to #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) in July 2024 and have been struggling as a tag team ever since.

Grayson Waller talked his way out of a match against Sheamus this past Friday night on RAW and suggested that Austin Theory take his place. The Celtic Warrior defeated Theory in the match as Waller watched on from the ringside area.

Theory's biggest victory of his career came at WrestleMania 39 when he defeated John Cena to retain the United States Championship. The 27-year-old hasn't been in the conversation for a singles title for a while, and Triple H's plans for him have not resulted in increased popularity.

#3. Gunther

WWE Backlash - Source: Getty

Gunther captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest at WWE SummerSlam last year after Finn Balor interfered in the match. The Ring General had an impressive title reign but was dethroned by Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

Jey Uso won the match via submission, and Gunther did not handle the loss well. He unleashed a heinous attack on Pat McAfee and Michael Cole last month on WWE RAW, resulting in an indefinite suspension.

The former champion was reinstated to battle Pat McAfee in a singles match at Backlash last night. It was not an impressive victory for Gunther at the PLE, as it took him much longer than anticipated to defeat the former NFL punter. The mystique surrounding Gunther is not as prominent as it was last year, and he does not come off as unbeatable anymore.

#2. Zoey Stark

Zoey Stark used to be the protégé of Trish Stratus, but she betrayed the Hall of Famer at WWE Payback 2023. She became a member of the Pure Fusion Collective faction last year, but both of her stablemates are no longer with the company.

The company decided not to renew Sonya Deville's contract earlier this year, and Shayna Baszler was released on May 2. Stark seemingly doesn't have a direction anymore and hasn't competed in a match on RAW since January 20. The veteran has mainly been performing on WWE Main Event in recent months.

#1. Bayley

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria won a Gauntlet match last month to become the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships. The duo was scheduled to challenge for the titles at WrestleMania 41, but Bayley was attacked ahead of the match.

Becky Lynch took The Role Model's place at The Showcase of The Immortals and captured the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Lyra Valkyria. However, they lost the titles back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez the following night on WWE RAW, and Lynch turned heel following the match.

The Man admitted she was responsible for the attack on Bayley, but the 35-year-old has not returned for revenge yet. Bayley has established a loyal fan base over the years, and Triple H has dropped the ball with her creatively this year so far.

