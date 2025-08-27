5 WWE RAW Superstars who are confirmed not to make the Clash in Paris match card

By Sheron
Published Aug 27, 2025 21:11 GMT
Bron Breakker, Dominik Mysterio [Image Credits: wwe.com]
Bron Breakker (left), Dominik Mysterio (right) [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE Clash in Paris is fast approaching, and fans are excited. The match card is almost fixed after the go-home episode of WWE RAW, adding Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella to the upcoming PLE.

However, there are a number of stars that have been left off the match card of the premium live event. Here are five WWE RAW stars who will not be in action at WWE Clash in Paris:

5. Dominik Mysterio from WWE RAW

Despite being WWE’s Intercontinental Champion, the company has arguably not booked Dominik Mysterio well since WrestleMania 41.

The Judgment Day member feuded with AJ Styles ahead of and after WWE SummerSlam, but the company has not put either of them on the match card of the upcoming PLE.

Dominik Mysterio [Image Credits: wwe.com]
Dominik Mysterio [Image Credits: wwe.com]

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce was seen telling Mysterio that he will face Styles on the red brand after the premium live event. This angered a ton of fans who wanted to see the two clash in Paris. Unfortunately, that is not happening.

4. AJ Styles

Despite being a massive hit overseas, the promotion has not used AJ Styles for the upcoming Clash in Paris show. The Phenomenal One has been left out but will perform on WWE RAW after the PLE.

This has been an odd year for Styles. While WWE has made him look strong in the ring and in matches, his push has left a lot to be desired.

The Phenomenal One can easily get hold of the Intercontinental Title and have a great run with it. He has proven to be able to put younger talent over. However, WWE has yet to utilize him to his full potential. He should have faced Dirty Dom at Clash in Paris rather than on the RAW after.

3. Stephanie Vaquer

Despite a huge victory in the 20-woman Battle Royal at WWE Evolution 2025 and being guaranteed a title shot at Clash in Paris, things did not work out for Stephanie Vaquer.

The Dark Angel was told on this week's edition of WWE RAW that she would not be heading to Clash in Paris since Naomi had vacated the title, but remains the number one contender and would get her match soon.

She basically has no one to face, and this has caused a massive problem for WWE. There have been speculations of a tournament being held, and the winner facing Vaquer for the vacant title. However, that is yet to happen and may be announced on the WWE RAW after Clash in Paris.

2. Naomi

It looked like 2025 was set to be the best year for Naomi in the Stamford-based promotion before she announced her pregnancy.

While the WWE Universe and fans were excited for this news, it soon turned into a huge problem for the company. Before going on a hiatus, she vacated the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Without a champion, this ruined the company’s plan to have Vaquer fight for the World Title at Clash in Paris.

#1. Bron Breakker

Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed are booked for matches at Clash in Paris. However, Bron Breakker is not.

While Rollins will be defending his title in a Fatal-Four-Way, Reed will be facing Roman Reigns. This leaves Breakker with little to do apart from possibly interfering in the bouts involving his stablemates at Clash in Paris.

Surely The Visionary will have a backup plan to ensure Breakker will be there to assist him when needed against his three opponents? He will be facing CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight.

Rollins will need all the help he can get, and a good Spear from Breakker always turns the tables.

