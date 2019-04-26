5 WWE Raw Superstars that will be a part of Money in the Bank

Raw is Blissed

WWE Raw emanates from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, and this week's episode will have a host of events including a Firefly Funhouse segment that will hopefully address the concerns pertaining to the ongoing gimmick of The Eater Of Worlds.

While there are many other aspects that need to be covered, one that has got the WWE Universe talking is the revelation of the names in this year's Money in the Bank match. 'A Moment Of Bliss' has been subjected to interferences in the past, but it would be nice to see if this week we actually find out the entrants in this year's show, without any interruption.

While that is subject to the result next week, these are the names I expect to see in this year's match.

#5 Bobby Lashley

Dominate the opposition

There is nothing better than a dominator that can dominate his opponents with sheer strength and skill. He is championship material, and his in-ring skills have made him a worthy contender for any gold in the company. Despite the efforts, the wrestler hasn't received the opportunity he deserves, and it would be nice to see him get in line for a Universal Championship opportunity.

Nothing will be better than to see him stand tall against his competition with the Money in the Bank briefcase in hand. He will be a good competition to Seth Rollins, and his experience between the ropes will be instrumental in making this storyline better.

While a match could be expected by WrestleMania next year, the two can bring the house down with their skills both on the mic and inside the ring. It would be a wonderful opportunity for the WWE Universe to see powerful action that will be worth every minute and dollar.

