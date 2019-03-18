5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know (March 18th, 2019)

Both Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins have been pulled from WWE Live events.

Everyone loves a good rumour, right? Something to talk about over a water cooler.

In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the Superstars in the ring, but all the latest news and rumours that reach the public every single day.

As we race down on the road to WrestleMania 35, it's clear that everyone is getting excited.

This year's showcase of the immortals is already shaping up to be a blockbuster, as everyone is looking to make their presence known at the event.

Here are five rumours from wrestling this week that you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that every rumour presented here is just that, a rumour, something to have fun with. Whilst some may seem more likely than others, please take all of them with a grain of salt.

#5 The Empress' original plan for WrestleMania

The Empress of Tomorrow won the SmackDown Women's Championship at TLC but is without a WrestleMania opponent.

With so much focus being on the RAW Women's Championship as we head into the show of shows, it should be remembered that the SmackDown Women's Championship is still there.

Currently held by Asuka, the Empress captured the gold in a triple threat TLC match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, both of whom will face Ronda Rousey for the red brand's title.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plan was for Asuka to face Lacey Evans at the showcase of the immortals, though the report states this is now no longer the case.

It's unclear why this rumoured plan was dropped, though it seems likely that Asuka will defend the title against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville instead, two women she has been feuding with for weeks

