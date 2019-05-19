5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know (May 19th, 2019)

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.52K // 19 May 2019, 21:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lesnar and Rollins will reportedly face off one more time for the Universal title at Super ShowDown

Everyone loves a good rumour, right? Something to talk about with other people over a water cooler. In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the Superstars in the ring, but also all the latest news and rumours that reach the public every single day.

With the new Wild Card rule in effect, the company is now preparing for their annual Money in the Bank pay per view, as well as their third Saudi show.

But before these huge events, there are plenty of WWE rumors to digest.

Here are five rumours from wrestling this week that you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that every rumour presented here is just that, a rumour, something to have fun with. Whilst some may seem more likely than others, please take all of them with a grain of salt.

#5 Sami's character his own creation

Zayn returned to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 35.

Sami Zayn's return to WWE after months away nursing an injury has been interesting to say the very least.

The former NXT Champion has made it his mission to address the 'toxic' WWE Universe, even going as far to tell the fans he'll "see you in hell".

This is a far cry from the Sami of just a few years ago who was one of WWE's most loveable stars with his perseverance and never-say-die attitude.

Advertisement

Despite claims from other sources, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that this character is Sami's own choice and he has designed it himself.

It'll be interesting to see where the Underdog from the Underground's career goes from here, as there's always the chance he will reunite with former partner and long-time friend Kevin Owens.

1 / 5 NEXT