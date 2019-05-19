×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know (May 19th, 2019)

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.52K   //    19 May 2019, 21:55 IST

Lesnar and Rollins will reportedly face off one more time for the Universal title at Super ShowDown
Lesnar and Rollins will reportedly face off one more time for the Universal title at Super ShowDown

Everyone loves a good rumour, right? Something to talk about with other people over a water cooler. In WWE, everything moves so fast. Not just the Superstars in the ring, but also all the latest news and rumours that reach the public every single day.

With the new Wild Card rule in effect, the company is now preparing for their annual Money in the Bank pay per view, as well as their third Saudi show.

But before these huge events, there are plenty of WWE rumors to digest.

Here are five rumours from wrestling this week that you really need to know.

Note: Please remember that every rumour presented here is just that, a rumour, something to have fun with. Whilst some may seem more likely than others, please take all of them with a grain of salt.

#5 Sami's character his own creation

Zayn returned to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 35.
Zayn returned to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 35.

Sami Zayn's return to WWE after months away nursing an injury has been interesting to say the very least.

The former NXT Champion has made it his mission to address the 'toxic' WWE Universe, even going as far to tell the fans he'll "see you in hell".

This is a far cry from the Sami of just a few years ago who was one of WWE's most loveable stars with his perseverance and never-say-die attitude.

Advertisement

Despite claims from other sources, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that this character is Sami's own choice and he has designed it himself.

It'll be interesting to see where the Underdog from the Underground's career goes from here, as there's always the chance he will reunite with former partner and long-time friend Kevin Owens.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Super Showdown Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar comeback date and match possibly revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns to face WWE legend for the first time ever at Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Interesting update on Brock Lesnar's future with WWE 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Brock Lesnar is reportedly facing Seth Rollins at Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Goldberg's epic reaction to confirmed match against The Undertaker 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Randy Orton confirmed to face WWE legend for the first time in 9 years
RELATED STORY
5 theories on why Goldberg is facing The Undertaker at Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know (February 17th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Triple H is facing Randy Orton in Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
5 WWE rumors from this week you need to know (February 11th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us