5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know (September 2nd, 2019)

The Game and his father-in-law are reportedly at odds backstage once again.

The WWE is a busy place, and with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut now having shows and live events almost every day of the week, it can be hard to keep up with the day-to-day happenings in the company.

With a new month, September is already shaping up to be a huge 30 days for WWE.

Not only do we have RAW, SmackDown Live, NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live, but there will also be Clash of Champions.

Here are five WWE rumors from this week you really need to know about.

Note: It should be noted that these rumors are just that, rumors. Though some may seem more likely than others, each one should be taken with a pinch of salt, as something to have fun with.

#5 More NXT Superstars to appear on the main roster

NXT Stars like Ciampa and Gargano could soon reappear on Monday Night RAW.

Since it's relaunch in 2012, WWE's NXT brand has been one of the most consistent hours in programming the company has.

After all, the yellow brand has seen several of its alum go on to become World Champions, including Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor.

But with the show being stretched to two hours and moved to the USA Network, it's clear changes will have to be made.

One change the company is reportedly considering, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, is having more NXT stars appear on Monday Night RAW, ahead of the developmental brand's move to the USA Network.

Though this will help give the stars some exposure, head of NXT Triple H is reportedly trying to talk Vince McMahon out of the idea, saying that it will make these stars seem like they're not good enough for the three-hour show.

This isn't the first time the pair have been at loggerheads, and it probably won't be the last.

