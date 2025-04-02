5 WWE Rumors you need to know before WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching and with less than three weeks before the blockbuster premium live event, there are a lot of storylines that continue to evolve ahead of The Grandest Stage of Them All. This year's edition will be live from Las Vegas.

However, several superstars still have no clear path towards WrestleMania 41 and in this article, we take a look at five WWE rumors that fans need to know before WrestleMania 41.

#5. Tonga Loa not expected to return at WrestleMania 41

Tonga Loa (right) and The Bloodline (Credit: WWE.com)

The New Bloodline member has been out of action since late November after the hellacious Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event where he sustained a torn bicep that required surgery.

According to reports, the WWE creative team was hopeful that the Bloodline star would return in time for an appearance at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but this is no longer the case, as Tonga Loa is reportedly targeting a return to SmackDown in June.

#4. Alexa Bliss still in search of creative plans

The Goddess returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble after a two-year hiatus and showed up on SmackDown before competing at the Women's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1, 2025.

Since then, she hasn't been seen on WWE TV and there were concerns about her availability for WrestleMania 41.

Reports suggest that Alexa Bliss is still waiting for creative plans for her, but with WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, it appears that the former women's champion will miss the blockbuster premium live event in Las Vegas.

#3. Sting could induct Lex Luger at WWE Hall of Fame

Expand Tweet

Since it was announced that Lex Luger would be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, he made it clear that he wanted his good friend, and fellow wrestling legend, Sting to induct him into the Hall of Fame.

The problem, though, is that Sting is under contract with AEW and it is not clear whether he will be able to attend the event and induct Lex Luger to the Hall of Fame.

While many expect WWE will try to pursue him and are hopeful that AEW boss Tony Khan will allow him to move to Las Vegas for the event, nothing has been confirmed yet.

#2. Asuka expected to return to WWE after Backlash PLE

WWE Superstar Asuka (Credit: WWE.com)

It has been nearly a year since Asuka last competed in WWE. After Backlash in May 2024, she took time off to have knee surgery and recover from an injury she had supposedly been dealing with for weeks.

Per reports, WWE Creative wanted to bring Asuka back at WrestleMania 41, but not in singles action. Instead, the plan was for the Japanese Superstar to be part of a tag team match.

However, this is seemingly not the case anymore, as per PW Nexus reports, and Asuka is targeting a WWE comeback on the RAW after Backlash, which would mark a year since her last WWE appearance.

#1. Becky Lynch not expected to work WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

The Man has seemingly re-signed with WWE, but her return is not expected to happen at WrestleMania 41, according to a report from Fightful.

The report suggested that while there were plans for her to show up at The Grandest Stage of Them All, this was not the case anymore.

As she is still working on a return to the ring, it is likely that she might come back on the RAW after 'Mania, where she will be able to start a feud with the winner of the Women's World Championship match and get back to the title picture right away.

