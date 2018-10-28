×
5 WWE’s Big Plans which indirectly got revealed last week on Raw

Punit Kanuga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
762   //    28 Oct 2018, 22:05 IST

It was one of the most dominating factions in the history of this business.
The last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was of epic proportions. Roman Reigns relinquished the Universal Championship after he let the world know that he has been fighting Leukemia for eleven years. Prayers and well wishes were heard from all across the world in the support of this fighting man, who promised us to be back once he defeats the disease.

The remaining two-thirds of the Shield, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, imploded at the end of the night after winning the Raw tag team championships from their arch-rivals, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. The Shield brothers did their signature fist-gesture at the beginning of the show after Roman Reigns gave a heartfelt speech. No one expected this collapse, especially on the same night when the "Big Dog" bid the roster a goodbye.

Among all the chaos, there are five big plans which got indirectly revealed last week on Raw.

#5 Seth Rollins is not going to win the WWE World Cup

Winning the tournament seems like a distinct possibility as of now.
Dean Ambrose was the only member of the Shield who neither had a championship nor had a match at Crown Jewel. Ironically, the man he attacked, Seth Rollins, is part of the WWE World Cup match at the event.

It is to be noted that all eight competitors are already announced for the match and the Lunatic Fringe still has nothing to do on the show. Hence, it is quite possible that he takes the matter into his own hands.

He might interfere in the match to ensure Seth Rollins doesn’t come out victorious. Last week, he removed the ringside carpet before delivering a Dirty Deeds to the Architect, which shows he won’t stop at anything to hurt the former Shield-brother. This suggests that Mr. Monday Night is not going to become the Best in the World at Crown Jewel.



Punit Kanuga
ANALYST
A coder during the day, a writer at night and a nomad at heart.
