7 bold predictions for Crown Jewel's go-home episode of Raw (29 October 2018)

Could the beast make his presence felt this week on Raw?

The last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was full of shocks. The night began with Roman Reigns disclosing that he is fighting Leukemia and has to relinquish the Universal Championship. The news took the entire world by surprise and the fans along with the Superstars poured out their hearts in the support of the Champion.

The departure of Roman Reigns left the Shield without their power-house. However, the faction had its other two spearheads competing for the Raw tag team championships against their arch-rivals. Although the duo won the tag team gold, it was a short-lived celebration as Dean Ambrose viciously attacked Seth Rollins moments after winning the match. His attack ensured that the Shield is now in the history books.

Considering all the happenings from that eventful night, here are the predictions for the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw for Crown Jewel.

#7 Seth Rollins confronts Dean Ambrose, both relinquish the tag team championships

Seth would be looking to knock some sense into Dean's head.

Seth Rollins tried his best to convince Dean Ambrose over the last couple of weeks to keep him with the brotherhood. However, things went south after the latter executed an attack from behind last week.

Seth Rollins will call out Dean Ambrose and will demand an explanation for his actions. Notably, both these Superstars are the new tag team champions. However, it is quite visible that both these men won’t be willing to keep it.

It is safe to say that they will relinquish their newly earned championships after what has transpired last week. It is highly probable that these two will be involved in the physical confrontation.

It appears that Roman Reigns was the glue that was keeping the Shield intact. Notably, the three Superstars reunited to ensure that Braun Strowman couldn’t cash-in his Money in the Bank contract on the “Big Dog”.

