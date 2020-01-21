5 WWE stars and their rumored WrestleMania 36 opponents

Phillipa Marie

There could be some interesting matches at WrestleMania this year

The Royal Rumble is less than a week away, which means the Road to WrestleMania is right around the corner. However, WWE could have already dropped a number of hints regarding the card for WrestleMania.

WWE's Biggest Show of the Year puts superstars into the history books, can create moments that live forever and, most importantly, can make or break careers. This means that every superstar in the locker room wants to be on the WrestleMania card, which could be why the show has now become such an epic event.

It may only be January, but the WrestleMania card is taking shape and the following are just a handful of matches that are expected to take place in a few month's time.

Will Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler collide at WrestleMania?

Becky Lynch main evented WrestleMania last year after winning the Women's Royal Rumble and going on to challenge Ronda Rousey. Charlotte Flair was later inserted in the match and it became a Triple Threat Winner Takes All match - a match Lynch was able to walk away from with both the SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships.

Lynch is still holding the Raw Women's Championship and, if she's able to overcome Asuka at The Royal Rumble next weekend, she's expected to take on the challenge of Shayna Baszler for her title.The Queen of Spades is expected to be moved to the main roster during the Royal Rumble match and then go on to win it.

Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler is a match that is rumored to be happening, provided Ronda Rousey isn't open to a return. The other option is to have the former Raw Women's Champion return at The Royal Rumble and challenge The Man for the title that she lost in last year's WrestleMania main event.

