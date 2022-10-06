The Brawling Brutes and 3 main roster WWE stars that appeared on NXT

This past Tuesday on NXT, we saw a few surprises as several WWE Superstars from the main roster appeared on the program. These appearances spiced up the show and continued with a storyline featuring two teams from SmackDown.

Another superstar made his return to the brand after a once-dominant run on the main roster before disappearing from WWE television after reports stating that WWE creative had no direction for him. These appearances set the tone for what may happen in the weeks leading up to NXT’s Halloween Havoc.

With that said, let’s look at five main-roster WWE Superstars who appeared on NXT.

#5 & #4. The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch)

NXT opened with a promo featuring the tag team champions The Pretty Deadly. After the champs made a mockery out of The Brawling Brutes, both Ridge Holland and Butch interrupted them.

The two men proceeded to tell the champions that Tuesday night is fight-night. This lead into a brawl to set up for the NXT Tag Team Championship match for later in the evening.

The two teams had a great championship match with lots of back-and-forth action. Just when it appeared that we may be seeing new NXT Tag Champions being crowned, another tag team from the main roster decided to rear their ugly heads and get involved.

#3. & #2. The Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) surprised viewers as they got involved in the championship match. The duo put their focus on Butch, isolating him from ringside while The Pretty Deadly took out Ridge Holland to get a pinfall victory to retain the championship.

The rivarly between Imperium and The Brawling Brutes is only going to get more intense as we head into SmackDown. Sheamus is set to battle with GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a much anticipated rematch from Clash at the Castle.

You can bet there will be hell to pay for Imperium after they cost The Brawling Brutes an opportunity at becoming the NXT Tag Team Champions.

#1. WWE's roaring "Lion" - Veer Mahaan

Veer Mahaan made his surprise return to NXT alongside Sanga.

One of the biggest returns for NXT on Tuesday featured Veer Mahaan. “The Lion” made a surprise appearance during a backstage segment featuring his former partner Sanga, who was having a talk with Nathan Frazer.

As Frazer walked away, Mahaan appeared and shared a welcoming glance with his former friend to close out the segment.

The appearance by Veer Mahaan could lead to several directions he could take. One thing is for certain, the combination of Mahaan and Sanga is a force to be reckoned with.

Needless to say, it’s going to be interesting to see what WWE does with Veer Mahaan and Sanga in the weeks to come.

