Return of former WWE main roster faction and 4 other possible directions for Veer Mahaan on NXT

This past Tuesday, we witnessed the return of Veer Mahaan to NXT after he hadn’t been seen in months on WWE television. The last time he wrestled on TV was against an enhancement talent, Beaux Keller, on Monday Night RAW on August 15th.

His sudden absence was noticed by the WWE Universe. There were reports that Triple H had no creative plans in place for Veer Mahaan during that time, which could explain his absence from WWE television over the past couple of months.

Now that Veer Mahaan is a part of the NXT roster, let’s look at several directions the company could take with him on the brand.

#5. A main-roster faction could return on NXT

Could Jinder Mahal and his Indian based faction return to NXT someday?

This idea seems unlikely, but it's not impossible. Jinder Mahal formed a faction on RAW that involved Veer Mahaan and Shanky last year.

Led by Mahal, they feuded with Drew McIntyre in their most notable rivalry on the red brand. The group disbanded several months later as each wrestler went their separate ways.

Sanga and Veer Mahaan reforming this faction on NXT may be intriguing. The Bollywood Boyz were released by WWE in June 2021 but could be brought back to the company. Mahal and Shanky are still a tag team on SmackDown, last shown wrestling The Viking Raiders on July 22nd.

Reforming this alliance and having the group terrorize NXT would be very interesting to see.

#4. Sanga decides to team up with Veer Mahaan

Sanga is a bodyguard by hire. However, the idea of him getting in the ring and teaming with Veer Mahaan would be a sight to behold. This direction may not be the most popular idea, but it could spark the attention of the WWE Universe.

The two men are big, powerful, and strong individuals who would carve a path of destruction in the NXT Tag Team Division.

The matches Sanga and Veer Mahaan could have with The Creed Brothers, for example, would be a show stealer. Mahaan may not be a tag team wrestler by default, but this situation could work out to their advantage.

#3. Veer Mahaan would be next in line for a NXT North American Championship match

A NXT North American Championship reign would be a step in the right direction for Veer Mahaan

The NXT North American Championship is vacated. Solo Sikoa defeated Carmelo Hayes for the championship several weeks ago, but Shawn Michaels announced the following week that the title would be vacated since Sikoa was not a part of the sanctioned title match.

Therefore, Sikoa was stripped of the championship. A new champion will be crowned at Halloween Havoc in a Fatal 5-Way ladder match.

Mahaan is currently not a part of the match, but this doesn’t mean he won’t be in the title picture. One direction that would establish his dominance in NXT is to step up and challenge the new NXT North American Champion after Halloween Havoc. He may not win the championship, but this is a step in the right direction to rebuild his character for the brand.

#2. Veer Mahaan runs through the NXT roster to reach the top

One scenario would be to let Mahaan run through the NXT roster. This idea was executed (sort of) on the main roster, but WWE quickly lost interest and went nowhere with Mahaan’s character. The idea could still work on the NXT brand if done correctly.

To build a monster character on any wrestling show, you would need for Mahaan to run through local jobbers or enhancement talent to build up the credibility. After several weeks, take the next step by having Mahaan target NXT mid-carders like Carmelo Hayes and Cameron Grimes. A rivalry or storyline between the two would be great to build up Mahaan’s character as well.

After a six-to-twelve-month build, provided the execution went smoothly and the WWE Universe is receptive to the idea, it will be time to take Maahan to the next level. Which brings us to our next direction…

#1. A match among powerhouses: Bron Breakker versus Veer Mahaan for the NXT World Championship

Could this fantasy matchup become a reality on NXT?

There is no denying the dominance that Bron Breakker has displayed in NXT. As the reigning NXT World Champion, Breakker has proven time and again why he deserves to be the champion by defeating all challengers along the way. But will Breakker be able to stop Veer Mahaan?

After months of build and anticipation, the moment will come as we’d see Bron Breakker and Veer Mahaan involved in a rivalry over the NXT World Championship.

Breakker will be taken to his limits while Mahaan will face his biggest challenge to date. The matchup is a true test of strength, power, and sheer willingness. This would be Mahaan's make-or-break moment.

