5 WWE stars who could become the next United States Champion

The United States Championship is a symbol of excellence and prestige. For the likes of John Cena, Ric Flair, and Bret Hart, it served as a stepping stone to a brighter future. The legacy of the US Championship is unparalleled, it has been held by several Hall of Famers and has remained relevant. The current US Champion, Apollo Crews, won the title from Andrade on the May 25th edition on Monday Night RAW.

Crews was last seen on the June 29th edition of RAW, where he lost a non-title match to MVP. WWE has kept the situation about Crews' absence a closely-guarded secret. From storyline perspective, the mysterious disappearance has been attributed to Bobby Lashley's vicious attack on the champion a month ago. Dave Meltzer reported that Crews had tested positive for COVID-19 and was, thus, taken off television immediately.

Crews was unable to defend the championship against MVP at Extreme Rules, which has aroused more certainty over the future of the US Championship.

With such an uncertain creative atmosphere over the title and his recent absence, Crews may lose the US Championship much sooner than anticipated, which raises the question of who the next US Champion should be.

#5. MVP

MVP proclaimed himself the US Champion at Extreme Rules

This one is pretty straightforward and rather obvious. Montel Vontavious Porter has taken a keen interest in Crews, trying to recruit the resilient fan-favourite into The Hurt Business. The astute veteran in MVP sees potential in the charismatic US Champion and wants to take the latter's career to unimaginable heights. However, Crews has repeatedly declined the veteran's offer.

Given their history together, it makes absolute sense, from a logical and storyline perspective, to make MVP the next US Champion. The leader of The Hurt Business scored a pinfall victory over the champion, which earned him a title opportunity at Extreme Rules.

When Crews didn't show up to defend the US title at Extreme Rules, the challenger, MVP, declared himself the new champion. After all, he is one of the longest-reigning US Champions of all time, hence he could definitely help elevate the US Championship to much greater heights.