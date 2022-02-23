5 WWE stars who can answer Edge's open challenge for WrestleMania 38

After a few weeks away, Edge returned to RAW to lay down the gauntlet for any WWE Superstar who wants to step up to him at WrestleMania 38. He cut a passionate promo about his history with the event.

The Rated-R Superstar was smart in crafting his promo, leaving several teases as to who his opponent might be. He left it open and we will have to wait a week to see who will step up to the WWE Hall of Famer. But who will it be?

Let's take a look at five stars who can answer Edge's open challenge for WrestleMania 38. Who do you want to see face him? Give us your choice in the comments section below.

#5 in our list of WWE stars who can answer Edge's open challenge for WrestleMania 38 - Damian Priest

The current United States Champion has had an impressive run with the title and this week, called for more world championship-caliber challengers. Who is better suited in that regard than the 11-time world champion?

Edge used Damian Priest's catchphrase in his promo, saying he will make his WrestleMania opponent "live forever." Also, a US Title reign for him sounds interesting. He hasn't won the current version of the belt established in 2003.

The WWE Hall of Famer did win it during the Invasion angle in 2001, although it was still in its WCW lineage at the time. Edge can elevate the midcard title to a level similar to the one John Cena took it to in 2015.

#4 Finn Balor

Having just returned this week, Finn Balor feels rejuvenated. He is going after the United States Championship and looks to have a big WrestleMania match. None would be bigger than a dream showdown with Edge.

Balor hasn't had the best time on RAW since moving there in the WWE Draft, but all it takes is a few weeks of proper direction for the likes of him to feel like major players again.

It would be special to see The Rated-R Superstar take on Finn Balor's face-painted alter ego at WrestleMania, especially after he mentioned the word "demon" during his promo.

