5 WWE stars who can join The Vision's team at Survivor Series: WarGames

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Oct 25, 2025 06:56 GMT
The Vision
The Vision [Image Sources: WWE.com]

Survivor Series 2025 is just a month away and preparations are underway to host the annual spectacle. WWE will host two WarGames Matches this year, yet again, as it has become a thematic tradition. A few weeks ago, Dave Meltzer reported that The Vision will be part of the Men's WarGames Match this year. However, Seth Rollins' injury has cast a shadow of doubt on those plans.

Since then, there have been rumors that WWE might not feature The Vision at the steel-structured match. However, Wrestling Observer Newsletter has recently reported that WWE's plans haven't changed yet. According to it, the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series will still be held between a team led by CM Punk & Roman Reigns and a team led by The Vision.

Let's take a look at five WWE stars who could join The Vision's team at Survivor Series: WarGames:

#5. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of those names who is heavily rumored to join Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed's team for the Men's WarGames match. What makes his alliance with the duo plausible is his healthy relationship with Paul Heyman. Ever since Lesnar returned, WWE has been showcasing a positive relationship between the two.

There is a high chance that Heyman could call his former client to ask him to join The Vision's team at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Beast Incarnate could agree to do so as a 'one-time help' to his former manager, perhaps in exchange for something. This could eventually prompt Brock Lesnar to step into his first-ever WarGames Match in WWE.

#4. Austin Theory

Austin Theory was reported to join The Vision prior to Seth Rollins' injury. He was expected to return at Saturday Night's Main Event as a new member of the heel faction and go on to compete in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. Well, it looks like Seth Rollins' untimely injury has put Theory's return on hold for now.

However, WWE could still bring him back just in time for Survivor Series: WarGames. Recent reports from WrestleVotes suggest that there are people backstage in WWE pushing for Austin Theory's return. Hence, he could join The Vision in the coming weeks and go on to participate in the Men's WarGames Match this year alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

#3. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is one of those superstars who have problems with both CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Therefore, if Punk and Reigns are in the babyface team in the Men's WarGames Match, it could irk McIntyre. As a result, he could decide to stand side by side with The Vision by joining their team to take down their mutual foe at Survivor Series.

The Scottish Warrior may not help Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed with the intent to do them a favor, but rather to decimate his bitter rivals. It is no secret that Drew McIntyre always does what benefits him. Hence, there is a high chance that he could join Paul Heyman's boys in the Men's WarGames match at this year's Survivor Series.

#2. Oba Femi

Oba Femi is one of the names who is currently rumored to join The Vision's team at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Ruler recently lost the NXT Championship and is currently not involved in any major storyline on NXT. Therefore, WWE could easily bring him to the main roster, revealing him as a member of the heel team led by Bron Breakker and Co. at the upcoming PLE.

Femi may not permanently join The Vision and it could rather be a momentary alliance. This could make his main roster debut quite impactful, putting him on the spotlight. The Nigerian monster's addition to the Men's WarGames Match has the potential to make things more compelling, giving an extra benefit to the heel team.

#1. Gunther

One of the most shocking names who could join The Vision's team for the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series is Gunther. The Ring General has been away from WWE television since losing his World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam. Therefore, if Punk ends up being in the babyface team, Gunther could view it as an opportunity for revenge.

He could make a stunning return ahead of Survivor Series and decide to join forces with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The Ring General's mutual interest with The Vision members might become the bridge for his potential alliance with the heel faction. This would also put Gunther in an exciting storyline immediately upon his return.

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

