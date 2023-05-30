5 WWE stars who can be the modern-day Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is one of the most decorated performers in pro wrestling history. Not only has he created an unmatched legacy during his time in WWE, but he has paved the way for younger pro wrestlers to achieve success in the business.

Over the years, Shawn Michaels has been known by several monikers such as The Heartbreak Kid, Mr. WrestleMania, and The Showstopper. He acquired each of those monikers through his in-ring expertise and remarkable charisma.

The Heartbreak Kid is now retired and doesn't plan on returning to the squared circle. His glorious career and legacy will live on even if he never sets foot in the ring again. However, some younger wrestlers can replicate the Hall of Famer's success in the business and become the modern day-Shawn Michaels.

Below are the five WWE Superstars who can become the next Shawn Michaels:

#5 Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle became a fan favorite when he joined forces with Randy Orton to form RK-Bro. It was a beloved tag team, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the superstars to reunite. Amid Orton's absence, The Original Bro has proven to be a credible threat in and out of the ring, helping Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn against The Bloodline.

Much like Shawn Michaels, Matt Riddle's personality is captivating for the audience. Viewers can choose to like or dislike him, but they cannot look away when he is in the ring.

#4 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre's WWE future is in jeopardy as rumors have suggested that both parties haven't agreed on a contract extension yet.

He has not appeared on WWE TV since WrestleMania 39, and the reason behind his absence is unknown. If McIntyre and WWE settle the former's contractual issues, he could become one of the biggest stars in the promotion.

Drew McIntyre has the prowess to become the next Shawn Michaels with his piercing gaze, towering physique, and cheeky smirk. He has captured the heart of WWE fans worldwide, making him one of the most desired pro wrestlers of current times.

#3 Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes jumped ship, went to AEW, and returned to WWE in 2022. His career trajectory has been similar to Shawn Michaels, who left WWE, joined AWA, and returned. Both made a bigger impact once they returned to the Stamford-based company after their initial exit.

The Heartbreak Kid made history by taking on Bret Hart at WrestleMania 12 and winning the WWE Championship. Similarly, Rhodes, too, is eyeing the company's top prize after a few impressive in-ring outings at The Show of Shows.

The American Nightmare had two epic battles against Brock Lesnar at Backlash 2023 and Night of Champions 2023. Even though he won one and lost the other, he did not shy away from giving The Beast a major beatdown that kept the audience hooked.

Rhodes is known for his passionate promos, as his mic skills are impeccable. He receives massive cheers from the audience every time he sets foot in the squared circle. These qualities make him a possible successor of Shawn Michaels.

#2 Dolph Ziggler

There are more than enough similarities between Dolph Ziggler and Shawn Michaels for the former to rise to the latter's level. In fact, fans have often pointed out that The Showoff's charisma, confidence, and personality almost mirror The Heartbreak Kid.

Ziggler may not be a main event talent at the moment. However, he has shared the ring with some noteworthy superstars and delivered numerous top-tier performances. The former world champion has always impressed the crowd with his skills, similar to the two-time Hall of Famer.

He can truly become a standout performer in WWE if the company gives him the required push.

#1 WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has been on the track to success ever since he became the first NXT Champion. He has consistently proven his skills as an entertainer and a pro wrestler while exhibiting massive improvement in his character work.

Furthermore, The Visionary shares career similarities with The Heartbreak Kid, such as having tag team matches in his first few WrestleMania events, followed by a stellar solo run at The Show of Shows.

Finally, Seth Rollins secured the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023, marking the beginning of a new era. Keeping his previous and current feats in mind, The Visionary can soon become the new Shawn Michaels.

