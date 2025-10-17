5 WWE stars who can retire AJ Styles

AJ Styles confirmed before WWE Crown Jewel: Perth that he's going to be retiring in 2026. It's unclear if he'll have a farewell tour for the entire year like John Cena or if he'll retire upon the end of his contract.

Styles hasn't decided on what he would do once he hangs up his boots, but he's likely working behind the scenes for the WWE if the opportunity arises. He's turning 49 years old, so it would be interesting to see what the company has planned for him.

Let's look at five WWE stars who could be the top choices to face The Phenomenal One in his final match.

#1. Gunther

Gunther already retired one WWE legend this year in Bill Goldberg, who wrestled his final match in July. The Ring General is also rumored to be the final opponent of John Cena in his retirement match on December 13 in Washington, D.C.

If Gunther retires Cena, it would be fitting for him to also be AJ Styles' final opponent. It could be a new gimmick for the former World Heavyweight Champion or at least part of his lore as The Ring General.

#2. Jacob Fatu

One of the most exciting WWE stars today is Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf has all the tools to be one of the pillars of the company in the next decade. He has been nearly unstoppable in his first year in WWE, though he lost some momentum mid-2025.

Nevertheless, Fatu retiring AJ Styles is something he could proudly build upon. For the next generation of stars to be successful, they need to add something to their characters so that the fans will take them more seriously.

#3. Austin Theory

While some fans think that Austin Theory is no longer the prospect he used to be, he's still just 28 years old. Theory hasn't even reached his prime, so he could still be rebuilt and turn into the main eventer that he should be.

The former United States Champion should be the perfect, brash heel character to take on AJ Styles in his final match. After all the things that happened to his booking in the past two years, they could be undone if he gets to retire a legend like Styles.

#4. Carmelo Hayes

If AJ Styles wants to retire with a banger match, one opponent for him to consider is Carmelo Hayes. The former NXT champion has been lost in the shuffle since getting called up to the main roster, but WWE could start building his momentum by beating The Miz in their feud.

Let Hayes win matches heading into 2026 so that he'd be looked at as a credible final opponent for The Phenomenal One. Styles could put him over by acknowledging that Hayes is really HIM after losing his final match.

#5. Je'Von Evans vs. AJ Styles could be a banger

Before AJ Styles became a main eventer, he was wrestling in TNA's lower card. He was a high-flying maestro that captivated fans. The same can be said for Je'Von Evans, who is among the most athletically gifted WWE prospects today.

Evans already looked ready for the main roster after putting on a great match against Sami Zayn a few weeks ago on SmackDown. Styles putting over Evans could also be seen as The Phenomenal One helping build the next generation, from one former high flyer to a current one.

