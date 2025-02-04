5 WWE stars who can seek revenge on Kevin Owens on Sami Zayn's behalf

Kevin Owens did the unthinkable and returned on WWE RAW to attack Sami Zayn. He laid waste to his former partner with a vicious Package Piledriver.

It looks like the former Intercontinental Champion could be out for some time after his former friend attacked him on Monday night. Owens battled through injuries to punish Zayn on the show.

WWE fans will hope that someone will stand up to Kevin Owens in the coming weeks. The Prizefighter seems unstoppable as he looks to take out as many of his now former friends as possible. Check out the five WWE stars who can seek revenge on The Prizefighter on Sami’s behalf.

#5. Jey Uso has been by Sami Zayn's side

WWE RAW saw Jey Uso approach Sami Zayn backstage to apologize to him for eliminating him from the 2025 Royal Rumble. The YEET Master made it clear that he did not mean to strike Zayn in the face.

The two men hugged it out to show the WWE Universe that they were still friends. Jey Uso has been friends with Sami Zayn for a long time, and he could stand up for the former Intercontinental Champion.

It would make sense for Jey to challenge Kevin Owens for his actions on RAW next week. The YEET Master will need a few successful feuds heading into WrestleMania 41 for his world title match.

#4. Jimmy Uso needs to win some matches

Much like Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso has also been friends with Sami Zayn for a long time. In fact, Jimmy put his trust in Sami long before Jey did.

Jimmy Uso had been picking up losses on SmackDown but recently won his first match, against Carmelo Hayes. However, he failed to impress in the 2025 Royal Rumble.

Triple H could book him in a big feud to get him over as a singles star. That could see him stand up for Sami Zayn and confront Kevin Owens. The two men could have an epic battle that could allow Jimmy to win a few matches.

#3. Seth Rollins could target Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins seems to be on a path to a heel turn. Just before that, he could have a few matches as a babyface before he completely snaps.

It looks like Rollins could face CM Punk or Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. Triple H could even book a Triple Threat Match between the three men.

To keep Rollins occupied, fans could see him stand up for his friend Sami Zayn and get in Kevin Owens’ face. The result could be a couple of matches between the two stars, in which CM Punk could play havoc to further his rivalry with The Visionary.

#2. Cody Rhodes has been feuding with The Prizefighter

Kevin Owens wanted Sami Zayn to help him defeat Cody Rhodes at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. Zayn did come out during the contest but only when Owens was already down and out and needed medical attention.

Meanwhile, The American Nightmare could thank the former Intercontinental Champion for not causing any problems for him during the match. To repay him, he could face Kevin Owens in another match to put an end to The Prizefighter’s madness for good.

Rhodes seems to be close to Zayn and he could face Owens at Elimination Chamber in another grudge match. That could help The American Nightmare remain relevant till he knows who his opponent will be for WrestleMania 41.

#1. Randy Orton's WWE return is imminent

Randy Orton and Sami Zayn do not have much in common. However, the two WWE stars now have Kevin Owens as a common enemy.

The Viper’s return is imminent with WWE WrestleMania 41 on the horizon. He could come back to target Owens for what he did to him and the former Intercontinental Champion.

It would be great to see Randy Orton go after the heel. They have a lot of chemistry in the ring, and fans could see Zayn return to help The Viper go over The Prizefighter.

The angle could ultimately lead to a singles match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 41.

