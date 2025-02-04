5 WWE stars who should be in consideration for the Men's Elimination Chamber match

John Cena announced his entry into the Elimination Chamber match after coming up short at the 2025 Royal Rumble. He believed that his 23 years of loyalty and service to WWE warranted his spot, especially since he's embarking on his final run.

CM Punk also qualified for the match on RAW tonight. Finn Balor is set to compete in a qualifying match against Seth Rollins. Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio will face off next week.

If there's a last-chance qualifier, Sami Zayn should be included since the PLE is happening in Toronto. Kevin Owens could be in the running but may be suspended for his actions.

Due to the winner getting the title match Jey Uso does not choose, the names in the contest must be among the best in the company. The next five WWE stars should be considered for the remaining spots in the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

#5. Jacob Fatu is on a rampage

Since Roman Reigns was written off television at the Royal Rumble, someone from the Bloodline storyline should take a spot in the Elimination Chamber match. Given that he's the clear standout, Jacob Fatu could wreak havoc inside the structure.

Imagine The Samoan Werewolf hitting a moonsault off a pod. He might take out a few stars but would ultimately be eliminated when the other competitors join forces against him.

Braun Strowman could even rush the cage to take him out. This tactic has been used recently when a star is eliminated.

#4. Damian Priest wants more gold

Damian Priest is a former World Heavyweight Champion and moved to SmackDown. He has maintained his popularity with the WWE Universe and even stood up to Fatu and Tama Tonga in the lead-up to the Royal Rumble.

With his spot as a former main-eventer, The Archer of Infamy should compete in a qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber.

He won the title at WrestleMania 40 but probably won't be in a Championship contest again. Despite having a title reign last year, he remains one of the top names on RAW or SmackDown.

#3. Drew McIntyre won last year's Elimination Chamber match

Drew McIntyre left another big PLE angrily. Damian Priest eliminated him from the Rumble to set up an angle going forward. This will likely mean McIntyre is officially moving to SmackDown.

Whether it was having the title swept out from under him or being screwed over in years past, The Scottish Warrior will likely be fuming whenever he appears on programming.

Putting McIntyre, Punk, and Rollins compete in the same match would build on the history among all three men over the past year. The Scottish Warrior would then have the opportunity to unleash his frustrations on everyone inside the steel structure.

#2. LA Knight & #1. AJ Styles hate each other

Both LA Knight and AJ Styles make great sense as potential competitors for the Elimination Chamber. The Phenomenal One eliminated Knight in the Royal Rumble, building on their recent history.

Knight competed in last year's Elimination Chamber match but was attacked by Styles, leading to his elimination. The two stars then faced off at WrestleMania 40.

The Megastar had a five-minute run in his first Rumble and deserved a much better showing. Styles hasn't had a title run since 2018 and might face Gunther if Jey Uso opts to pick Cody Rhodes after winning the Rumble.

