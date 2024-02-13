5 WWE stars and their favorite NFL teams

WWE Superstars have crossed over with multiple industries and sports throughout the years, and the National Football League is just one of them. While many NFL players from various teams have had moments in the wrestling ring, a lot of WWE Superstars watch the football games as fans.

Every superstar has showcased their passion in the ring and for the sport in various ways, and several of them have put the same energy into supporting their favorite National Football League teams.

For this list, we will look at five WWE Superstars and their favorite NFL teams.

#5. and #4. The San Francisco 49ers have several WWE Superstars supporting them

The San Francisco 49ers have garnered a lot of fans this season for their stacked roster, which certainly helped them in being the runner-up for the Super Bowl LVIII. One star who has been very vocal in their support for the team is Bayley, who also attended this year's Super Bowl with Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, Rey Mysterio, Britt Baker, Naomi, and Jey Uso, all supporting the same team.

Another major superstar who supports the 49ers is Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has been a fan of the group for years but is not as vocal as The Role Model. However, he was spotted wearing a 49ers jacket when he landed in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event.

A member of the 49ers is also a major fan of WWE, the team's Tight end George Kittle. He was spotted to be in attendance for multiple shows of the event, had a WrestleMania 39 moment with Pat McAfee and The Miz, and even weighed on The Rock, Roman, and Cody Rhodes.

#3. Baron Corbin is a fan of this year's NFL Champions

The San Francisco 49ers went head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs in this year's Super Bowl, and it was the latter that won. One of the WWE Superstars who definitely celebrated a lot following the Chiefs' win was Baron Corbin.

The former United States Champion was also close to playing in the NFL as part of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals, but it did not come to fruition. Instead, the Kansas City-born star put his football energy into supporting the Chiefs.

The NXT Superstar may not have attended this year's Super Bowl, but he showed on social media that he was still in full gear and was extremely excited at home when his team won.

#2. Seth Rollins is a massive Chicago Bears fan

Iowa does not have any NFL teams in their state, so Seth Rollins settled in supporting one near it. It has been known that Seth Rollins is a big fan of the Chicago Bears, and those following him on social media know when a game is up.

It has been an ongoing tradition for The Visionary to tweet "I love football" if his team was winning a game, while he tweets "I hate football" if his team was not doing so well. Now that this year's season is over, it would be interesting to see if the WWE RAW Superstar will be a football lover or not.

#1. Cody Rhodes may have found his new favorite NFL team

One WWE Superstar who is not particularly known to be an NFL fan is Cody Rhodes. In the past, Cody stated that he was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, solely because of the reason that was the team his sister cheered for, along with the Atlanta Falcons. However, he did admit he preferred college football more.

This time around, it looks like The American Nightmare has chosen a team to support, the Philadelphia Eagles. From the looks of it, the team's story might have resonated with his.

