WWE superstar Seth Rollins back in love with NFL after Bears' 16-13 TNF win over Panthers

Reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has a love-hate relationship with football. The superstar is an avid follower of his hometown team, the Chicago Bears, and his feelings towards the sport are solely based on how they perform.

Rollins watches every Bears match and posts that he "loves football" or hates it depending on whether the team he supports wins or loses. After Chicago's Thursday Night Football win over the struggling Carolina Panthers, Rollins was in a great mood and posted:

"Hey man, I love football."

The Bears have given Rollins the opportunity to profess his love for football only thrice in ten games this season.

The other seven times have resulted in the WWE superstar posting that he hates the sport.

Seth Rollins' wife and fellow WWE superstar Becky Lynch also occasionally shares updates about her husband's feelings towards football after a Bears game.

Seth Rollins' Bears' QB conundrum: Justin Fields or Tyson Bagent?

While Seth Rollins and Bears fans revel in their team's win, the result has amplified the quarterback conversation in Chicago.

In Justin Fields' absence due to a thumb injury, backup quarterback Tyson Bagent has played relatively well. The undrafted free agent has led the Bears to two victories, while Justin Fields was responsible for one.

In his last four starts, Bagent has thrown for 776 passing yards and three touchdowns with five interceptions. Before suffering his thumb injury against the Vikings, Fields had recorded 1,201 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Fields has averaged five yards per rush attempt, while Bagent has 4.7, but the latter's two touchdown runs are one more than the former has managed this season.

For now, Fields is the Bears' starting quarterback when he returns from injury. However, Bagent's surprisingly gritty displays could be enough to displace him as the starter if the team's coaching staff felt the team needed a change. The quarterback situation in Chicago could brew into a controversy soon if Fields fails to perform upon his return to the turf.