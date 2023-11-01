Justin Fields injury update: Latest on Bears QB for Fantasy Football Week 9

Justin Fields has missed the last two and a half games with a hand/thumb injury. The Chicago Bears passing offense has suffered as a result, though they were able to secure a win during his absence thanks to an absolutely dominant ground game.

Nevertheless, they will want their dynamic quarterback back on the field, as will fantasy football managers. What's his status?

What's up with Justin Fields?

Justin Fields injury update

Justin Fields suffered a thumb injury in Week 6. He had to leave that game and was unable to return. He's been considered day-to-day, but he hasn't been in a game since. He has been inactive the last two weeks.

He left against the Minnesota Vikings, a game the Bears narrowly lost in his absence. The passing offense has lacked bite without him, and they've been shut down two out of the three games. They need Fields back as soon as possible.

Hand and finger injuries can be tough for quarterbacks. Every single play, the ball touches their hands. Snaps come in and if their fingers are hurt, it can impact things from the literal beginning of the play.

The Bears know that, and that's why they're allowing Fields the time to heal fully. In the meantime, rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent has been starting and is expected to continue doing so until the former Ohio State star is back and ready to take the field once again.

What happened to Justin Fields?

Justin Fields landed awkwardly on his hand while taking a sack during the Week 6 duel with the Minnesota Vikings. After falling down, he had to leave the game and was eventually diagnosed with a dislocated right thumb.

He's been inactive the past two weeks as his hand has been taped up so that he can heal. It was an awkward play that has resulted in a disappointing injury that has so far cost him two and a half games. If this trend continues, it could cost him even more than that.

Fields has given way to Tyson Bagent while his thumb heals, and there's no timetable for recovery. He's been doubtful and then ruled out every single week, and he's not on Injured Reserve.

When will Justin Fields come back?

Fantasy players, whether those who earned one of the top-ranked quarterbacks at the time of his injury or those who own D.J. Moore, are anxious for Justin Fields to get back on the turf. Fans of the Bears also want to see their leader play again.

There's currently no indication of when that will be. There is certainly a chance he plays this week, as there has been a chance for the last two weeks- albeit an incredibly slim one. He's not ruled out yet, and he could be healthy enough to play this week against the New Orleans Saints.

The Bears then have a short week to play the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. By then, one would assume that Fields would be able to return, otherwise a trip to the IR should have taken place.

Nevertheless, Fields is still considered week-to-week, so his practice habits this week should be monitored closely.