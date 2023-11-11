Does Tyler Bagent have a long-term future in the NFL? Exploring Bears QB’s possible career path

Tyson Bagent's time as a Chicago Bear was full of ups and downs. With Justin Fields scheduled to return for the next game, he will be the starter again. Bagent, as an undrafted rookie, was picked up by Chicago, and he never would have imagined he would be an NFL starter in his rookie season.

Tyson Bagent was 20/33, 162 yards in the game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football, which was hardly a classic. Bagent was pretty brilliant in the Bears' lopsided win against the Las Vegas Raiders a few weeks ago, but it's been kinda hit or miss.

Bagent has shown that he has no fear whatsoever of running, as he has 109 yards on 23 runs and two rushing touchdowns. That is something that Bagent and Fields share in common as they both led one of the best run offenses in the NFL. The question is, can Bagent remain in Chicago, or he is going to be a backup traveling across the country?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

You would have to lean towards the latter, although it's not guaranteed Justin Fields will be the Bears QB next year. Chicago has their draft pick that will surely be top 10, alongside the Panthers' first-round pick as part of the Bryce Young trade package which could very well be the first pick.

Bagent will be an NFL quarterback for years to come as someone who is still in the running for the starting quarterback role. Many quarterbacks may not get the starts they deserve, but they are so valuable behind the scenes and make a well-deserved salary.

What a great first year for Tyson Bagent.

Tyson Bagent will become a backup quarterback:

Carolina Panthers v Chicago Bears

If Justin Fields does not show up in the second half of the season, the Bears would have to turn to the draft to change their quarterback. Chicago had the chance to get Bryce Young or CJ Stroud last year, but settled for a trade and had faith in Fields for another season. Injuries, which has been a constant problem for Justin Fields, have re-appeared this season.

Tyson Bagent could very well be the Bears' backup quarterback in 2024 but not to Justin Fields. In this era, rookie quarterbacks don't sit anymore. They start right away and are expected to deliver results. Bagent would be an invaluable teacher to potentially Caleb Williams, the Bears have not exactly been blessed in the quarterback department this century.

Tyson Bagent is a name that will be around for years.