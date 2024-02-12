Kansas City Chiefs: Which WWE star is a longtime fan of the 2024 NFL Champions?

Super Bowl LVIII ended with the Kansas City Chiefs winning against the San Francisco 49ers, and one WWE star is particularly happy with this. Interestingly, this superstar also once came close to going against his favorite team.

The WWE star who is a longtime fan of the Kansas City Chiefs is Baron Corbin. The superstar has showcased his admiration for the team for years and is not scared of playfully taunting his fellow stars if his team is successful in a particular game.

The current NXT star was even seen supporting the Kansas City Chiefs in person during the team's game against the Buffalo Bills on December 10, 2023. Although the back-to-back champions lost that game, Baron was able to take a photo with pop sensation Taylor Swift, who was also in attendance to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

As a Kansas City native, it's no wonder that Corbin roots for the team. However, his brief time as a football player saw him sign with the opposing teams. After going undrafted in the 2009 NFL Draft, he joined the Indianapolis Colts but was released on September 5.

He joined the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in December 2009 and a futures contract in January the following year. He was released in September but signed the group's practice squad days later. He was released in September 2011.

Which other WWE star had an interesting way of expressing their admiration for the Kansas City Chiefs?

Baron is teaming with Bron Breakker on the NXT brand

While Baron Corbin supported the Kansas City Chiefs in the usual manner by attending their games, buying their merch, and hyping them up on social media, Kayla Braxton had an entertaining approach to the team's tight end.

One of the biggest football news last year was Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift, and the WWE personality hilariously stated that she "ended things" with the football player after the couple's public show of affection.

"After seeing the numerous videos of #TaylorSwift kissing Kelce last night at her concert - and her also changing her lyrics to include him in her song, I’m officially ending things with Travis. I suppose I’ll move on and let her have him. #selflessness #growth."

Did Baron Corbin attend the Super Bowl LVIII?

The NXT star did not attend this year's Super Bowl event, but other wrestlers did. Stars like Bayley, Naomi, Jey Uso, and Rey Mysterio attended the major game to support the 49ers. Joining them was former WWE star Mercedes Mone (AKA Sasha Banks). Still, Baron made his support known on social media.

It's interesting to see different sports and industries unite, and to see WWE stars have a chance to be fans themselves.

