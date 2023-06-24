Did Baron Corbin ever play in the NFL? Revisiting WWE star's pro football career

No, Baron Corbin never played in the National Football League (NFL), but he was close to doing so. The current WWE star was once a promising offensive guard at Northwest Missouri State, and he went undrafted in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Here's a look at Thomas Pestock's (professionally known as Baron Corbin) professional football career, his wrestling exploits, and what the former Indianapolis Colts' practice squad player is up to.

Baron Corbin's professional football career in the spotlight

Corbin got his first taste of top-notch organized football as an offensive guard at Northwest Missouri State University.

Northwest Missouri State University participated in Division II that year, and Corbin became a starter in his junior year in 2007. He earned an honorable mention all-MIAA in 2007 and first-team all-MIAA in 2008. Corbin was a vital member of the sides that went to four straight Division II National Championships and lost each time.

Following his college career, the versatile O-liner declared for the 2009 NFL Draft. He went undrafted. After the draft, Corbin signed with the Indianapolis Colts on April 27, 2009. The Colts released him on September 5.

After his unsuccessful stint with the Colts, Corbin was given another NFL opportunity, joining the Arizona Cardinals practice team on December 24, 2009.

He was released by the franchise on September 3, 2010, and signed to the franchise's practice squad on September 6, 2010. On January 4, 2011, he signed a futures contract with the Cardinals.

Corbin was finally released on September 2, 2011, and has not appeared on an NFL practice squad since. It is rumored that he had his fair number of scuffles in practice during his time with the Cardinals.

What has Baron Corbin been up to lately?

These days, Corbin enjoys a successful career as a professional wrestler on WWE RAW. Corbin started 2023 by appearing at Royal Rumble, where he entered as the 14th fighter before being eliminated by Seth Rollins. He followed that up by appearing on the sixth episode of RAW and getting beat by Dexter Lumis.

Corbin then suffered a lengthy losing streak, and his only win of the year came against Rick Boogs. At the moment, Baron Corbin is a free agent, meaning that he can appear on SmackDown, RAW, and NXT with no fuss. Baron Corbin is married to Rochelle Roman, and they have two daughters.

