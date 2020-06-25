5 WWE stars who got fellow wrestlers fired

WWE has dismissed some stars for incidents beyond their control

Many WWE stars have been fired because of fellow wrestlers

All of these WWE stars are responsible for getting other stars fired

Wrestling is technically a business that relies on trust and teamwork but, despite knowing that they have to rely on one another, it's still a dog eat dog world in WWE.

This means that many WWE stars in the past have complained about others, or even reached the point where they have cost someone else their job. Whether it's made common knowledge or not, there are some wrestlers who are more disposable than others, which means that if someone has an argument or causes a scene backstage, then the company is likely to side with the bigger star.

In the past, there have been a number of wrestlers who have cost other employees their jobs, either inadvertently or on purpose.

#5. Alicia Fox cost Arn Anderson his job

Arn Anderson was one of WWE's longest-tenured employees before he was dismissed back in 2019. The WWE Hall of Famer was employed by WWE from 2001 through the current era until a problem at a live event caused Vince McMahon to utter those infamous words.

According to various reports, Alicia Fox turned up at a WWE Live Event whilst intoxicated and at the time Anderson was the agent for her match, despite obviously not being in a condition to perform, Anderson allowed her to wrestle.

This news got to Vince McMahon who was obviously livid that Fox had been allowed out in front of an audience and had another wrestler's life in her hands when she was in no fit state to wrestle.

Anderson was given his marching orders, but he has since been able to make the move over to AEW where he's now seen as The Enforcer for the Nightmare Family which consists of Cody and his wife Brandi.

