5 WWE Stars John Cena could face at WrestleMania 37

John Cena has been on a hiatus from WWE for almost ten months now. His last appearance for the company was at WrestleMania 36 against The Fiend in the Firefly Fun House match. The match was used as a way of writing Cena off WWE TV so that he could give more time to his other commitments. His last in-ring match took place two years ago on an episode of RAW, which indicates that his full-time days in WWE are long gone. Since it's WrestleMania season, we might see him come back to the ring soon for a big match at The Show of Shows, which will likely have some fans in attendance this year.

John Cena has shown up at every single WrestleMania since 2004 and it seems like the situation may not be any different this time around. Cena recently made an appearance on WWE's social media accounts in a sketch regarding the announcement of future WrestleMania dates.

Even though he is now a part-timer, John Cena has been and will always be a call away from making an appearance for WWE. Cena has proven his loyalty to the promotion for years and is the former face of the company. Given that WrestleMania is just around the corner and the ratings have taken a hit, Vince McMahon might be ready to hit that panic button and bring back John Cena.

Which lucky competitor will get to face Cena at WrestleMania? There is no shortage of talent in WWE. Cena has a whole pool of skilled wrestlers whom he can wrestle, but only a few would be worthy of a WrestleMania match against the leader of the Cenation. WWE needs to create a big match now that Cena is in his late wrestling years, with a story that is worthy of a WrestleMania match.

Here are five WWE stars who could face John Cena at WrestleMania 37.

#5 AJ Styles (WWE RAW)

AJ Styles is one of the most reliable wrestlers in WWE. He can put up a five-star classic in his sleep, figuratively speaking. With so much experience under his belt, Styles can pull out a show-stealer from Cena if they were to lock horns at WrestleMania. In the past, these two produced some stellar matches that fans fondly recall even to this day.

Styles has been circling around the main event scene ever since his arrival in WWE. Since he's recently had his shot at the WWE Championship, a feud with Cena could be the way to go.

With Omos flanking Styles as The Phenomenal One's bodyguard, it could make for an interesting story or even some crazy spots which may involve Cena lifting yet another big man from WWE over his shoulder. All in all, Styles vs. Cena in 2021 would definitely bring a much-needed big match vibe to WrestleMania.