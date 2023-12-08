5 WWE stars who should join Randy Orton if he spearheads a new faction to take down The Bloodline

Randy Orton has reignited his feud with The Bloodline by becoming a full-fledged member of WWE SmackDown. The Viper accepted General Manager Nick Aldis’ offer to join the blue brand last Friday. He signed the contract after putting away Jimmy Uso with an RKO.

WWE announced in the lead-up to the December 8, 2023, episode of SmackDown that Orton will team up with LA Knight to take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in tag team action. Fans can out our predictions for the highly-anticipated match-up here.

The Legend Killer will presumably be involved in tag team matches till he gets his hands on Roman Reigns. The two were supposed to main event SummerSlam 2022, but Orton’s back injuries forced WWE to go with Reigns vs. Lesnar.

That being said, let’s take a look at five WWE stars who should join Randy Orton if he spearheads a new faction to take down The Bloodline:

#5. Kevin Owens joined WWE SmackDown in October

Kevin Owens has been feuding with Roman Reigns on and off for the last eight years. The Prizefighter has squared off against The Tribal Chief in non-title bouts, multi-man matches, and high-stakes fights involving singles and Tag Team Titles.

WWE hinted at Kevin Owens as being a potential future opponent for Roman Reigns the night KO was traded in for Jey Uso on SmackDown. The former Universal Champion won’t hesitate for a second to join Randy Orton in taking down The Bloodline.

#4. AJ Styles was put on the shelf by The Bloodline

AJ Styles and Roman Reigns had some excellent matches back in 2016. The Phenomenal One was then moved to SmackDown and became its top star. Styles also feuded with Randy Orton on weekly television and at premium live events.

The former WWE Champion is reportedly set to return to WWE SmackDown from his storyline injury this Friday. Since Styles was put on the shelf by The Bloodline, he could team up with his former rival Orton to take down the faction.

#3. LA Knight isn’t done with Roman Reigns

LA Knight was Roman Reigns' most recent opponent (and victim). The Megastar fell to The Tribal Chief in their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel 2023. Knight has vowed payback despite the loss he suffered at the November 4th premium live event.

The Slim Jim Battle Royal winner will team up with Randy Orton against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on the blue brand tonight. Knight and Orton can potentially form a long-term alliance and include other superstars in their war against Roman Reigns and his Bloodline.

#2. Sheamus and Randy Orton have a storied history

Sheamus and Randy Orton go a long way back. They have been bitter enemies. They have teamed up on multiple occasions against Roman Reigns and his former stable in The Shield. The Celtic Warrior also seems to have unfinished with The Bloodline because they have injured him in the past.

Sheamus is currently out of action with a shoulder injury. He was previously advertised for the December 8 and 15 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. With the future of The Brawling Brutes uncertain, the former World Champion could team up with Randy Orton against The Bloodline.

#1. CM Punk is rumored to feud with The Tribal Chief

CM Punk was one of Roman Reigns’ first major opponents in WWE when the former Big Dog was just getting started on the main roster more than a decade ago. The pair didn’t have the best working relationship, but they still pulled it through because they are professionals at the end of the day.

The Straight Edge Superstar is rumored to be one of Roman Reigns’ opponents in the near future. Punk knows he cannot take on The Bloodline alone. He might join forces with The Viper to rip apart The Bloodline piece by piece.

Who would you like to see team up with Randy Orton against The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

