5 WWE stars who could make surprise appearances at Elimination Chamber

Elimination Chamber: Perth will be the company's final Premium Live Event before the long-awaited WrestleMania 40 in April. The show is stacked with top talent and exciting matches, but the event could also feature a few surprises.

WWE Elimination Chamber will take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, this Saturday. The event will feature four matches, with one segment from the Grayson Waller Effect. Although the card only has a few matches compared to other events in the past, it doesn't take away the excitement and surprises of the show.

For this list, we will look at five possible superstars who could appear at WWE Elimination Chamber.

#5. Indi Hartwell could have a change of heart

Indi Hartwell was one of the women who joined the Last Chance Battle Royal on Monday Night RAW this week for a chance to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Unfortunately, the Australian star could not win, but that doesn't mean she can't make her presence known.

The 27-year-old could attack one of the competitors of the Women's Chamber Match while they're making their entrance, turning heel in the process. Since Becky Lynch is the rumored favorite to win the match, Indi could pick up a feud with the star she attacked after the event.

#4 and #3. The Usos could continue the build for their feud

One of the dream matches many hope to see at WrestleMania 40 is Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso. Interestingly, the possible singles match between the brothers could finally happen after the events this week on RAW.

Jey was on the brink of defeating Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship before Jimmy interfered to cost his brother the match. They could continue the build for their feud this Saturday.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will appear at the Grayson Waller Effect, and Jimmy Uso, maybe even joined by Solo Sikoa, could appear and attack them. Since The Visionary is injured, The American Nightmare may have to fight them alone. However, Jey could arrive and even the odds and get revenge.

#2. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller could pick a new rising WWE duo as rivals

As mentioned above, Grayson Waller will be present in Australia this weekend for the event to host a segment of his show. However, his partner on SmackDown, Austin Theory, is also in the area. Interestingly, they could have other agendas during the event.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne at the premium live event. However, the challengers may encounter new rivals if Grayson and Austin interfere and feud with them on SmackDown.

#1. Bronson Reed could appear in Elimination Chamber after all

Another Australian star who may miss out on performing in his home country is Bronson Reed, who failed to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match against Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW. However, there could be some last-minute changes.

As mentioned above, Cody and Seth's appearance at the Grayson Waller Effect could lead to some unexpected guests like Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. However, instead of Jey, Bronson Reed could come to their rescue. Through this, the latter could have a special moment with the crowd and receive a positive reaction.

