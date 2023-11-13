5 WWE stars who might not make it on the Survivor Series card

WWE Survivor Series War Games 2023 is rapidly approaching. The big event is set to be held on Saturday, November 25th, at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

The show is already a tremendous success. World Wrestling Entertainment has adjusted the seating and staging to allow for more fans multiple times. According to WrestleTix on X, over 16,000 fans are expected to be in attendance, and the show is nearing a sellout.

So far, just a handful of bouts have been announced, but with numerous top stars. Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Gunther, Dominik Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins and Zoey Stark are some of the names confirmed for the event.

Interestingly, there are several big names not yet listed for the show. While things could change in the next two weeks, there's a chance that major names and current champions could miss out on the Chicago event.

Below are five WWE stars who might not make it on the Survivor Series card.

#5. AJ Styles has yet to return to television

Expand Tweet

AJ Styles is one of the greatest superstars of all time. He first began wrestling professionally in the 1990s, even briefly joining WCW prior to the company dying. Decades later, he has become a multi-time WWE Champion and a guaranteed future Hall of Famer.

The Phenomenal One has had a bit of a rough go lately, however. He was legitimately injured towards the end of 2022 but returned to WWE TV after WrestleMania. He was then brutally assaulted by Solo Sikoa backstage in October.

The SmackDown assault by The Enforcer of The Bloodline was enough to take AJ out of action for weeks now. Many assumed he'd have returned by now, perhaps during last week's SmackDown, but he is yet to show up. Given that he isn't on TV quite yet, he could very well miss Survivor Series.

#4. Piper Niven & #3. Chelsea Green, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions may not appear

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green is one of the best re-hires of the Triple H era. The talented performer had bad luck in her first run with WWE, dealing with injuries and then a surprise release. Since being brought back earlier this year, Green has been a tremendous success.

In fact, she won the WWE Women's Tag Team titles with Sonya Deville. Unfortunately, Deville got injured and had to relinquish her title. Instead of the belts being vacated, however, Piper Niven stepped up and took Sonya's place as champion.

Despite holding the belts for months now, the Women's Tag Team titles aren't frequently defended. Chelsea and Piper do have a plethora of opponents waiting to go for the gold, but the odds of the titles being defended at Survivor Series appear to be quite low when they're rarely on the line at all anyway.

#2. Logan Paul isn't scheduled for a title defense yet

Logan Paul is the new United States Champion!

Logan Paul is one of the most despised stars in all of pro wrestling. The Social Media Megastar officially joined the company last year and has had several high stakes matches in that time.

While The Maverick's WWE record is far from spotless, he does have several big victories. His most recent major win came at Crown Jewel 2023. Logan Paul surprisingly dethroned Rey Mysterio of the United States Championship.

Many fans might expect a new champion to defend his title at a big event such as Survivor Series War Games. Unfortunately, Logan is part-time and didn't appear on this past week's episode of SmackDown. Unless there's a last minute build, his first title defense doesn't seem likely for Chicago.

#1. Roman Reigns seemingly won't appear at Survivor Series

The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in pro wrestling today. WWE spent many years attempting to push him as the face of the company, with mixed success at best. Interestingly enough, once he turned heel in 2020, he managed to become the true face of the promotion.

The Tribal Chief is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He won the Universal Championship back in 2020 and then managed to unify the world titles at WrestleMania 38. Somehow, Reigns has managed to hold on to both titles ever since.

It may seem unfathomable for the biggest star in the company to miss such a major event, but it could be what happens. The Tribal Chief hasn't been announced for an appearance of any kind at Survivor Series, which likely means his presence won't be felt. This also means that he may not defend his gold until 2024.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.