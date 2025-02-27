5 WWE stars who could receive main roster call-ups after WrestleMania 41

With WrestleMania 41 approaching, WWE Creative is finalizing the direction for the top superstars on the main roster, while NXT is preparing for its upcoming special event, Roadblock, on March 11. As the Road to 'Mania continues, the transfer window is officially closed, and we do not expect significant roster changes.

Any changes are expected to take place after WrestleMania 41. In this article, we take a look at five WWE stars who should move from NXT to the main roster following the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#5. Cora Jade has been part of NXT for years

NXT star Cora Jade (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Cora Jade has been in NXT for over four years, and perhaps it's time for her to take the next step and move to the main roster. She has shown she has what it takes to make a difference on either RAW or SmackDown with her excellent wrestling and mic skills.

The 24-year-old star recently competed for the NXT Women's Championship and could move to the main roster after WrestleMania 41, possibly becoming a contender for either the Women's Intercontinental Championship or the Women's United States Championship.

#4. Ricky Saints has already made a statement on NXT

Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks) jumped ship from AEW to WWE and adopted a new name to begin his career in NXT. He impressed during his debut on NXT, and the expectation is that he will soon join the main roster.

What he will do there remains unclear, but as a starting point, he could either form a Tag Team with another superstar to challenge the War Raiders on RAW or DIY on SmackDown.

The other thing he could do is to move to RAW or SmackDown and go after the Intercontinental or United States Championship.

#3. Ava could become the next SmackDown General Manager

Ava has done an excellent job as the General Manager of NXT, and there are reports that she might move to the main roster after WrestleMania 41, potentially adopting a role similar to The Rock's Final Boss gimmick. The expectation is that if that happens, she will replace Nick Aldis as the SmackDown GM.

It would be an upgrade for Ava and would create a new angle for The Rock as well, allowing Nick Aldis to return to in-ring competition nearly 18 months after becoming the GM of SmackDown.

#2. Giulia is expected to drop her NXT Women's Championship before WrestleMania 41

NXT superstar Giulia (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Giulia is currently dealing with an injury and is expected to drop her NXT Women's Championship to Stephanie Vaquer, taking time off to heal and recover.

Once she returns, she can join the main roster and go after a World Title, whether it be the Women's World Championship or the Women's Championship. She is regarded as championship material for WWE. Therefore, a move to the main roster should happen shortly after WrestleMania 41.

#1. Oba Femi should be next in line for a World Title match

Oba Femi has been a dominant champion in NXT and has shown he has what it takes to succeed on RAW. He is currently involved in a feud with TNA X-Division Champion Moose, which will lead to a match at NXT Roadblock, where both titles will be at stake.

He could continue this feud for a little while before dropping the title and moving to the main roster. Once on RAW or SmackDown, he could go after the World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Championship immediately.

