5 WWE stars who could retire Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has had an illustrious career since his debut as a member of The Shield. He is set to collide with his Shield brother, Seth Rollins, and the man who had a huge role in the formation of the faction, CM Punk, in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

While Reigns is already making headlines for the match, he recently made a major statement about his retirement plans, leaving the world buzzing. The former Undisputed WWE Champion has stated that after his current contract with WWE expires in a couple of years, he will take on a less physical form of entertainment, hinting that the end of his in-ring career is approaching.

Given his legendary career, WWE must give Roman Reigns a proper farewell when he retires. Let's check out a few names who could be the perfect opponents for Reigns in his farewell match.

#5. Gunther

The Ring General has never faced Roman Reigns in a singles match, which the WWE Universe has waited for since his main roster debut. Gunther has been doing wonders with his World Heavyweight Championship run and could face a plethora of big names, including Reigns, in the future.

A potential rivalry between the two men could end up stealing the spotlight in the future, with Reigns possibly putting his career on the line to elevate The Ring General's career.

#4. Solo Sikoa

The former Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, had a massive rivalry with Roman Reigns a few months ago, and he ultimately lost his Ula Fala to end the feud. Nevertheless, the WWE Universe enjoyed all the twists and turns that left the world shocked during their rivalry, and a future run against each other seems quite likely.

Solo Sikoa could end up challenging Reigns for his career and potentially defeat the OTC to take his revenge for the RAW Netflix debut, retiring the legend in the process.

#3. Bron Breakker

One of the rising stars in the industry, Bron Breakker, could be chosen to retire Roman Reigns and elevate his career status with the biggest accomplishment of his career. Retiring the OTC would be a privilege for every superstar in the industry, and considering the showdown both men had during the Royal Rumble match, things could unfold in that direction.

Furthermore, Paul Heyman could also be involved in a potential feud like this, given that Heyman has been quite appreciative of Breakker as a star.

#2. Jacob Fatu

The Samoan Werewolf vs. The Tribal Chief is a match that the WWE Universe has been waiting for since Fatu's run alongside Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline. Both have left the world talking with just a few face-to-face interactions, and their match is deemed to take place at a massive stage like WrestleMania.

Fatu could potentially be the one to retire Roman Reigns, taking his career to a whole new level and gaining the biggest accomplishment one could of his career.

#1. Roman Reigns' Shield brother, Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins share a lot of history with each other, and it would be incredible to see both men beside each other when they are retiring from their in-ring careers. Considering the incredible friendship between both men alongside their rivalry on TV, Rollins would be the ideal choice to retire the OTC.

A potential Career vs. Career match between the two could be etched in the history books and would potentially be the perfect way to bid farewell to the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

