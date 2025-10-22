5 WWE stars who could return and instantly become Champions

On WWE SmackDown last Friday, Ilja Dragunov made his highly anticipated return after recovering from an ACL injury. The Mad Dragon answered Sami Zayn's United States Championship open challenge and defeated him to win the title on his first night back.Like Dragunov, there are several other WWE Superstars who could return and immediately win a title. In this listicle, we will go over five such stars.5. Rey Mysterio could win the Intercontinental Championship from DominikThe Master of the 619 has been out of action since April and is expected to return before the end of the year. In the meantime, his son, Dominik Mysterio, has won not only the Intercontinental Championship but also the AAA Mega Championship.The Hall of Famer could restart his rivalry with his son and immediately win the Intercontinental Championship upon his return, since Dom hasn't stopped taking shots at him. The two regularly trade verbal blows online, and it would be entertaining to see them fight over a title now that Dom is a much better performer.4. Liv Morgan could reclaim the Women's World ChampionshipStephanie Vaquer is the reigning Women's World Champion and is on an incredibly dominant run, having won the title at Wrestlepalooza by defeating Iyo Sky. However, she could drop the title abruptly if Liv Morgan returns to challenge her.Morgan's rivalry with Rhea Ripley catapulted her to a new level of stardom, which also saw her win the Women's World Championship. She has been away from programming since June, having suffered a nasty shoulder injury, and could immediately return to the title picture upon her return.3. Bianca Belair could win the WWE Women's ChampionshipThe EST of WWE has been out of action after breaking fingers on her left hand at WrestleMania 41. Although she returned briefly as the special guest referee for the match between Jade Cargill and Naomi at Evolution 2025, she has not returned to the ring yet. To make an instant impact, Belair could win the WWE Women's Championship on her first night back. Not only would it shock fans, but it would also kickstart a dominant run for her if booked correctly. 2. Gunther could take the Intercontinental Championship from a retiring legendAlthough this angle seems a bit too far-fetched, Gunther could regain the Intercontinental Championship from a retiring legend. The Ring General is rumored to be John Cena's final opponent in WWE at Saturday Night's Main Event. Although Cena doesn't hold the IC Title right now, he could win it from Dominik Mysterio in one of his final appearances as an in-ring performer. This would allow him to become a grand slam champion, and he could drop the title to Gunther in his final match following a brief reign. 1. Roman Reigns could finally win the World Heavyweight ChampionshipAlthough Roman Reigns has spent 1,316 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he hasn't won the new version of the World Heavyweight Championship. With the Tribal Chief appearing freely on RAW, it seems likely that he could win the world title soon.Reigns winning another world championship would be a huge moment in itself. However, doing so without prior notice would certainly send shockwaves through the fanbase. The OTC could then feud with his cousin, Jey Uso, CM Punk, or LA Knight for the title.