5 WWE stars Shinsuke Nakamura might be talking about following CM Punk's return

Shinsuke Nakamura and CM Punk did not cross paths at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 despite what many fans thought would be the outcome of the former’s cryptic promos. The King of Strong Style did not show up at the premium live event.

With that being said, Nakamura’s open challenge is expected to continue on WWE RAW this week. It is still very much possible that Punk could be the mystery opponent for the former NXT Champion on the upcoming edition of the red brand.

If he is not, below are the five WWE Superstars who can potentially be Shinsuke Nakamura’s opponents.

#5. Odyssey Jones is yet to make his RAW debut

Odyssey Jones has been with WWE since 2019. The big man broke Otis’ trap bar deadlift record at the Performance Center by lifting 800 lb (363 kg). Jones entered the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament 2021 but lost to Carmelo Hayes.

He was drafted to RAW as part of the 2023 WWE Draft but is yet to make his televised debut on the main roster. It is possible that Shinsuke Nakamura could be referring to Odyssey Jones as his mystery opponent in the lead-up to Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#4. Dexter Lumis last competed in May 2023

Dexter Lumis was brought back by Triple H after he assumed charge of WWE in the summer of 2022. The former NXT Superstar joined RAW by defeating The Miz in a singles match. He last competed against Akira Tozawa at the May 29, 2023 Main Event taping.

Dexter Lumis can potentially show up as Nakamura’s mystery opponent after CM Punk’s return. The superstar is yet to have a lengthy feud on the main roster, so a program with The King of Strong Style could be his first major program since The Miz.

#3. Bron Breakker has outgrown NXT

Bron Breakker is one of the hottest prospects in NXT. He is a two-time NXT Champion. He has also been escorted to the ring by Paul Heyman in the past. Many believe Breakker will be the next ‘Paul Heyman Guy’ after Roman Reigns.

Breakker has, without a doubt, outgrown NXT, and it is only a matter of time before he gets called up to the main roster. Triple H can potentially bring him full-time to RAW by having him feud with Shinsuke Nakamura on the red brand.

#2. AJ Styles has a history with Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles is one of the most prolific stars to compete inside the squared circle. The Phenomenal One has traveled around the world. He is a multi-time champion in promotions across the globe. Additionally, he has a storied history with Shinsuke Nakamura from their time in NJPW as well as WWE.

Styles has been out of action with a storyline injury. He was put on the shelf by The Bloodline in the lead-up to Fastlane 2023. The former WWE Champion could lure Shinsuke Nakamura to SmackDown for a huge feud.

#1. Brock Lesnar has had his comeback feud against Nakamura

Brock Lesnar was last seen on WWE television at SummerSlam 2023. The Beast Incarnate lost to Cody Rhodes in one of the biggest matches at the August 5 premium live event. He is reportedly set to return to WWE on the Road to Royal Rumble 2024.

With that being said, Lesnar could be Shinsuke Nakamura’s opponent for a future PLE. The pair have a bitter history from their time together in NJPW. It remains to be seen if we will get the big reveal of the mystery opponent on RAW this week.

