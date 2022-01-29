5 WWE stars who spent the most time in a Royal Rumble

While winning the Royal Rumble is the ultimate goal, there are other accolades to make participation worthwhile. One is eliminating a plethora of stars. Kane and Roman Reigns, in different Rumbles, eliminated eight stars.

Another consolation prize in the Rumble is being the iron man or iron woman of the match. Some stars, like Rey Mysterio and Edge, started and finished a Rumble match. Mysterio, however, lasted longer than Edge did.

The iron person spot is usually reserved for either a popular top star or a highly touted new prospect. The spot went to Bianca Belair last year as she won after lasting for 56:52. It's the most time a woman has spent in the match.

Here are the five WWE stars with the longest runs in Rumble matches. The Greatest Rumble match is also included.

#5. Triple H lasted for over an hour in the 2006 Royal Rumble

During the early and mid-2000s, The Game was atop WWE. He technically entered the match in the first spot while eventual winner Rey Mysterio entered second. During the 2006 match, Triple H lasted for 1:00.16.

The two men would stave off elimination for over an hour each, with Mysterio earning the title shot for WrestleMania. While The Game wasn't the runner-up, he was the second-to-last person eliminated in the match. Randy Orton was the runner-up that year.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund had a run of 1:01:10 in the 1993 Royal Rumble

When someone thinks of the Rumble, Bob Backlund's name probably isn't one of the first that comes to mind. That still doesn't change the fact that in 1993, Backlund lasted for 1:01.10 in the Rumble.

He only managed two eliminations and was eliminated by eventual winner Yokozuna. No one else in the match lasted more than 30 minutes, which is a testament to Backlund. It was also before Backlund pulled his heel turn in 1994, where he'd constantly torment Bret Hart over the WWE title.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh