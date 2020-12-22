5 WWE Superstars who had weird jobs before they joined the company

Every pro wrestler takes a unique path to WWE. They have to work hard, both in the ring and outside of it, to make it to the big leagues.

Wrestlers typically perform for little money on the independent scene. As a result, they often have to work another job to pay for their training and their daily expenses while they perform on the weekends.

Superstars are signed to WWE because of their passion and their dedication to their craft. But it can take years to get on WWE's radar, so wrestlers have to make ends meet while they chase their dreams.

Several Superstars have jobs before they were sign with WWE, but some of them don't look like the kind of people who would have ordinary occupations. The following list looks at 5 WWE Superstars who had jobs that you wouldn't associate them with.

#5 WWE Superstar Sheamus: bodyguard and IT technician

The Celtic Warrior became the first Irish person to win a World Championship in WWE

Sheamus had quite a odd job before he signed with WWE. He found some work as a bodyguard for the widely famous rock band, U2. The band's lead singer, Bono often visited a bar in Dublin. Sheamus worked there as a bouncer, so he crossed paths with the celebrity a few times.

As a result, the future "Celtic Warrior" landed the role of the group's bodyguard anytime the band was in the area. The job required Sheamus to make sure no one started any trouble with Bono, his party and any other members of U2 who wanted to have some fun after a show.

The future world champion also worked as an IT technician. Sheamus doesn't exactly look like the kind of man who would fit in well with an office job. But one of his first paying jobs was as an IT technician at both Symantec and Hartford Life in the city of Dublin.

The Irish star made his debut in the WWE in 2009, and he has been a member of the company ever since. He is currently working on RAW, where he is involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre.