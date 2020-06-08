5 WWE Stars who could be traded in the coming weeks

There are a number of WWE stars who could be open for a trade.

Many WWE stars could be traded to a new brand in the coming weeks.

There are several WWE stars available to be traded

There have been a number of WWE drafts in the past, but following SmackDown's move over to FOX, the company made the decision to keep their rosters the way they are and no longer allow a wild card rule.

That being said, a recent rule was unveiled that allows stars to appear on their opposite brand a few times a year, which frees up space on the roster for some of the stars who have been overlooked in the past.

Whilst drafts are no longer taking place in WWE, it appears that stars can be traded, since AJ Styles headed over to SmackDown a few weeks ago with commentators making it clear that RAW can cash in on a trade of their own in the future. Whilst Monday Night RAW could trade anyone from SmackDown at any time, the Blue Brand could could also decide to take on any star from RAW much like Mojo Rawley a few months ago.

There are a number of WWE stars who aren't being used on their current brand, so here are just a handful of current wrestlers who could switch brands.

#5. Cesaro

Cesaro is currently looking lost on SmackDown. The former Champion was part of a stable with Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura for some time before Zayn took hiatus from WWE.

The Swiss Cyborg was once again overlooked when it came to the Intercontinental Championship tournament, and most recently lost to Jeff Hardy at Money in the Bank, and Shorty G on SmackDown.

Seth Rollins recently revealed plans to bring someone into his group on RAW and The former World Champion claimed that it was someone that he was close to. Cesaro and Rollins have been close friends for several years, so this claim has led to speculation that Cesaro could be the man traded to RAW after AJ Styles' move over to SmackDown.

