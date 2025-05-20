5 WWE stars Triple H has treated poorly recently

A lot has changed in WWE since Triple H took over the creative team. Some of his decisions have resulted in positive changes, including an increase in mainstream appeal, higher profits, new stars joining the roster, and several stars getting a push. However, many talents have arguably not been booked in notable storylines despite having much potential.

A lot of names have flourished under Triple H's regime, like Jey Uso, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Dominik Mysterio, Nia Jax, and more. Many newer stars are on the way to the top, including Penta, Rey Fenix, and even new RAW signee Roxanne Perez. However, some names aren't experiencing the same amount of success in the new era.

In this list, we will look at five WWE stars Triple H has treated poorly recently.

#5. Fans aren't happy with Gunther's current direction on RAW

Gunther may still be involved in the World Heavyweight Title picture on RAW, but fans aren't happy with how he has been booked since he lost the gold to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. Many believe that the nature of his loss to Jey hurt his character, while others feel he gained nothing from feuding with Pat McAfee.

The outrage continued on the latest edition of RAW when he praised Logan Paul, which many felt didn't suit his character. The Ring General is one of the most dominant stars on the main roster, as seen in his reign as the longest Intercontinental Champion ever.

The former Walter's World Heavyweight Title run saw him feud with names like Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and more. However, his momentum has taken a hit since his loss at 'Mania.

#4. Bayley was taken out of WWE WrestleMania 41

Becky Lynch was one of the superstars who shockingly appeared at WrestleMania 41. While many are happy to see her back in the Stamford-based promotion, it came at the expense of Bayley.

The Role Model was supposed to team up with Lyra Valkyria against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at 'Mania. However, a day before the match, she was attacked by The Man. Bayley hasn't been booked on TV since the beatdown, and her last-minute omission from The Show of Shows hurt her credibility.

#3. Karrion Kross has not been featured prominently on WWE RAW despite his rising popularity among fans

Karrion Kross may not be featured regularly on the Monday show, but he utilizes his social media handles to promote his character and gain the attention of fans. Due to his efforts, he has become a fan favorite in recent months.

Kross has an intriguing character, which is poisoning each star on the red brand and "influencing" them to turn heel. His in-ring skills are also good enough to deliver entertaining matches. Despite his rising popularity, he remains absent from RAW.

#2. Former United States Champion Andrade

Andrade had a promising return to the Stamford-based promotion in 2024. Following his Royal Rumble appearance, he had a notable seven-match series against Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown, which earned him a shot at the United States Title.

Recently, the former AEW star has been absent from notable storylines on SmackDown. Despite delivering a stellar performance against Hayes, he was never booked to win the United States Title.

#1. Finn Balor has a shocking losing streak in WWE

Finn Balor may be the inaugural Universal Champion, but his recent status on RAW doesn't reflect that. He has barely won any major singles matches recently.

Tensions between Dominik Mysterio and Finn have been teased for a long time, especially when "Dirty" Dom won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 by pinning Balor. If WWE's head of creative continues to delay the eventual split, it won't have the desired effect, pushing Balor further down the card.

