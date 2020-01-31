5 WWE Superstars who deserve a big match at WrestleMania 36

Coming your way April 5, 2020!

We already know that several big names in WWE are slated to have big matches at the Show of Shows in April. Charlotte Flair won the women's Rumble and will face a Champion of her choosing. Drew McIntyre won his match and wasted no time in challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship on the RAW following the Royal Rumble PPV.

The Fiend is reportedly penciled in to have a showdown with Roman Reigns while 'The Man', Becky Lynch, will have a huge match for the second year in a row. Seth Rollins will obviously factor into the PPV somehow as will King Corbin.

Those names are all among some of the top wrestlers in the company, but they aren't the only current performers who deserve a spotlight on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Many stars, like Daniel Bryan and Asuka, have done wonders in providing difficult challenges for their respective Champions. Bryan has been the stiffest test for the Fiend while Asuka reminded us just what a fired up Lynch can do during their recent feud.

Some performers shouldn't be shoehorned into the annual battle royales just in order to get onto the card. Bryan and the Empress of Tomorrow should be featured in some capacity in April but they are not the only stars. Many performers newer to the main roster have either been skyrocketed to the top (Lacey Evans) or have had slower builds to main-roster success. This isn't to say that no one else on the roster deserves a big match, but these five WWE stars are certainly worthy of being showcased in a big match of their own at WrestleMania 36.

#5 Kevin Owens

Will Joe getting hurt greatly alter the plans going forward for Owens?

Regardless of his brand, Owens has always been one of the top performers. Whether he's running up the side of the RAW stage like he recently did or if he's cutting a scathing promo on Shane McMahon, Owens has proven that he's the type of act that should be showcased at WrestleMania.

His recent feud with Rollins will likely continue, but it might hit a brief snag with an injury to his running mate, Samoa Joe. While Joe could come back next week or in a few months, Owens still needs allies against the Monday Night Messiah and his disciples.

This current angle may or may not last until WrestleMania 36, but whether it does or not shouldn't prevent Owens from having a featured match at the Show of Shows. He's clicking on all cylinders with the WWE Universe and was willing to face McMahon for a good part of 2019. He needs to be rewarded for working with Shane and needs to be considered for a prime spot on the card. It could be in a multi-man match for any of the titles, but whatever the case is come April, Owens should be on main part of the PPV.

