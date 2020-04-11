5 Superstars who walked away from WWE in 2020

A number of stars have already walked away from WWE in 2020.

Many of these recent departures came as a huge surprise.

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

A number of stars have already walked away from WWE in 2020

WrestleMania 36 is over now, so it's usually around now that WWE will be looking to make a few cuts to their roster so that they are prepared for the financial year to come. In recent years, WWE hasn't made as many releases as they once did, but the company has still looked to thin out their roster.

Many contracts in WWE are usually signed around April, which means that more often than not, these releases are already worked out with the stars in question. Sometimes they ask if they can walk away from the company because they aren't being used.

Last year, both Luke Harper and Dean Ambrose asked to walk away from WWE and Ambrose made the decision to wait out his contract and walk away when it expired following WrestleMania 35.

It may only be April, but there are a number of WWE stars who have already walked away from WWE this year.

#5. Jazzy Gabert

Free Agent — Alpha Female (@Jazzy_Gabert) January 18, 2020

Alpha Female first came to the attention of the WWE Universe when she was added to the Mae Young Classic. After WWE discovered her neck injury following her first round elimination, the company reminded their contract offer to the star before she returned to the WWE later, following a successful surgery.

Gabert was spotted in the audience at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool in January 2019, ahead of her debut in the promotion in May. The star only made handful of appearances for WWE in the time she was under contract, and opted not to re-sign earlier this year.

Following her departure from the company Gabert shared her thoughts on her time in WWE with WrestleTalk.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity that WWE gave me. I was immensely privileged to train with legends like William Regal, Johnny Saint, Robbie Brookside, Shawn Michaels and others who came to the performance centre in London.

Advertisement

“I was blessed to make my debut at Blackpool and witness how the NXT UK superstars performed on a high level with so much passion. I was also really happy that I got TV time almost every week; of course some could say it was not a good storyline I was placed in, but I honestly was just happy to be out there at all and I tried to make the best of it.”

1 / 5 NEXT