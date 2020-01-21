5 WWE Stars who should win the Royal Rumble, but probably won't

The Royal Rumble should be Rusev's Day

The Royal Rumble is by far my favorite annual WWE event, and I'm a firm believer that the finish of the match should accomplish one of two things. It should either make a star, or revitalize one. Last year we saw both those things occur. Becky Lynch winning the Women's Royal Rumble solidified her as a main event player, while Seth Rollins reclaimed the spotlight after spending some time away from the WWE/Universal Title picture.

Both Lynch and Rollins went on to win gold at WrestleMania, a major change from 2018 when both Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka lost their Championship matches. In previous years, we saw more established stars and/or part timers like Triple-H, Batista, Randy Orton, and John Cena walk away Rumble winners.

This year I'd like to see WWE lean more toward what we saw in 2018 and 2019. I'm not saying heavy favorites like Roman Reigns, Charlotte, and Shayna Baszler don't deserve to win. I'd be fine if any of them walk away victorious, but I'm also a fan of the shock factor. While Rollins deserved to win it last year, he was favored to do so. His victory fell a little flat compared to when Nakamura won a year earlier. The King of Strong Style had the support of the crowd, but I don't think many expected him to eliminate Roman Reigns. I know I didn't. When he did, the crowd (and myself) went nuts.

That's what I'm looking for at this year's Royal Rumble. Winners who are deserving, aren't currently in the main event picture, and bring a little shock value. Here are some superstars who check all the boxes and should win the Royal Rumble, though they probably won't.

Honorable Mention: Sonya Deville

I desire a push for the Fire

I know I'm going to get some flak from the WWE fan base for even bringing her up as a possibility, but I'll take it and not think twice. Sonya Deville is the most underutilized wrestler in the entire women's division. Personally, I also think she's being misused as a heel. Anyone who watched Total Divas this past season saw how easily likeable Sonya is. She has this delightfully vibrant personality that she doesn't get to showcase in her current role.

Another thing she doesn't get to do a lot of in her current role is win, which is a shame as well. She has the athleticism and in ring ability to square up with anyone in the division. She just needs a chance to do it consistently.

A win at the Royal Rumble is highly unlikely, but I'll take a strong showing. The current story arc with Mandy and Otis has been hinting at a Fire and Desire break up. My hope is they take another step in that direction. Have Sonya eliminate Mandy and a few other superstars before getting thrown out. I'm just looking for a little hope that a more significant role is on the horizon.

