5 WWE Superstar moves that were renamed

Was it always called the 'Attitude Adjustment'?

In WWE and wrestling, every character is a combination of a variety of aspects ranging from the wrestler's dressing style to their ability on the mic, in-ring performance, and their finishing move. Who would have remembered Stone Cold Steve Austin if it wasn't for his way of talking and his signature move the Stone Cold Stunner, or Bret Hart's signature sunglasses along with the Sharpshooter? We all remember The Great One for his dressing style and his promos followed by The People's elbow and Hulk Hogan for Hulkamania and the devastating Atomic Leg Drop.

We have all seen the WWE Superstars hit their signature moves, and nothing defines them than this move that marks the end of their opponent's journey in a match. While a lot of Superstars have used the same name for their signature move since their debut, it's not been the case for others who had to change the name due to various factors.

Without further ado, let's get down to it. We're starting the list off with a rather powerful maneuver that used to have an even more explosive name.

#5 WWE called Big Show's KO Puthe Weapon of Mass Destruction

WWE initially called Big Show's Knockout Punch the Weapon of Mass Destruction, and you can hear John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) call this move by the name during the match.

The fans loved the move as it marked the end for the opponent, but with so many discussions around weapons of mass destruction in the news the company didn't feel that in a PG era it would be the right thing to call a Superstar's move 'Weapon of Mass Destruction.' The company then came up with the name Knockout Punch as it didn't have any political similarities.