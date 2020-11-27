5 WWE Superstars who were accused of being unsafe in the ring

Pro wrestling is a scripted sport that consists of pre-determined fights and storylines that take place over a given period of time, leading to these matches. WWE Superstars plan their matches in advance to make sure that they present a believable and exciting bout in front of the fans in attendance, and the millions watching at home.

Even though WWE Superstars plan their moves beforehand, there are times when things go awry in the ring and a wrestler ends up botching a particular spot, or many. On some occasions, a wrestler makes multiple mistakes or works incredibly stiff, which eventually leads to others labeling them 'unsafe' and 'dangerous' in the ring. In this list, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who were accused of being unsafe in the ring.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the most successful Superstars to ever step foot in a WWE ring. He has had an incredible career over his two stints in WWE and has won several major titles in the company. Lesnar is a legit beast who has experience in MMA and was a big star in UFC, back in the day. Although Lesnar isn't someone who was exactly called out by many for being unsafe in the ring, WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan did accuse him of being unsafe in an interview.

Working with Brock Lesnar is dangerous anyway because Brock doesn't seem to care about his partner. It's easy to hurt people though. If I give you my body, then you gotta take care of me. Some guys don't give a darn and Brock doesn't give a darn, he'll just throw people around.

Lesnar is certainly one of the most controversial Superstars in WWE history. His beatdown of Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2016 led Chris Jericho to believe that Lesnar was taking liberties with him, when it was all planned beforehand, in reality. Lesnar also hit Braun Strowman with a legit punch during a match when The Monster Among Men got too stiff with him.