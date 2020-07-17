5 WWE Superstars who were accused of being unsafe by other wrestlers

The objective of every WWE Superstar is to make it look like they are hurting their opponent in a match without actually doing any damage to them.

Over the years, dozens of Superstars have suffered unfortunate injuries in a WWE ring, such as when Samoa Joe broke Tyson Kidd’s neck or when Seth Rollins broke John Cena’s nose.

Joe and Rollins are widely considered to be two of WWE’s most reliable in-ring performers, so their careers have in no way been defined by those two incidents. However, the same cannot be said for other people who have hurt opponents in matches.

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who were accused of being unsafe by other wrestlers.

#5 Matt Riddle accused Goldberg of being unsafe

I love Pro Wrestling so much and that’s why I get mad at certain people because they’re unsafe, dangerous and a liability to everyone else, I’ve worked hard to get where I am and this is only the beginning!

PS @undertaker is a stallion and is a true legend pic.twitter.com/WotacyNOre — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 8, 2019

Never one to shy away from giving his opinion, WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has repeatedly taken shots at Goldberg’s in-ring ability in recent years.

“The Original Bro” has also called out Brock Lesnar on numerous occasions, but he has clarified that he has no problem with “The Beast” and his wish to retire him one day comes out of respect.

Riddle’s comments about Goldberg, however, are very real. The former UFC star said after WWE Super ShowDown 2019 that the WWE Hall of Famer is “unsafe, dangerous and a liability to everyone else”.

He added in an interview with Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy that he appreciates that Goldberg was a big draw in his prime, but he was not a fan of the veteran's 2020 return and his WWE Universal Championship victory.

“You know, it's unfortunate. It's not that he wasn't a money-making machine in his time, and this and that, and that he's not entertaining. I get it. But, at the end of the day, this is a really hard thing to do. It's hard on your body and there's a reason why, you know, people come and go.”

As well as Riddle, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has also been highly critical of Goldberg’s work as a wrestler.

Hart, whose career was ended by a botched superkick from his former WCW colleague, described Goldberg as “one of the most unprofessional wrestlers there was in the business” during an appearance on WWE Network show Broken Skull Sessions in 2020.