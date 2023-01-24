5 WWE Superstars who appeared on RAW 30 who were not born when it was created

WWE hosted the RAW 30th anniversary on Monday night. The show had some great matches and segments that saw Sami Zayn retain his place in The Bloodline and Brock Lesnar return to reignite his rivalry against Bobby Lashley.

The brand debuted on January 11, 1993, and is currently one of the biggest wrestling shows in the world. Superstars and legends who made the show iconic over the years appeared throughout the night to remind fans of their services to the company.

Quinquagenarians such as The Undertaker, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Kurt Angel appeared for some exciting segments during the night. Superstars such as Bianca Belair, Bayley, and Montez Ford are some of the stars who were very young when the first episode of the show aired.

Meanwhile, the show also had some superstars who were born much after the first episode of the brand was even televised. Take a look at the under-30 superstars who were not born when WWE RAW was created.

#5. Solo Sikoa appeared on RAW 30 - born March 18, 1993 (age 29 years)

Solo Sikoa nearly ended Sami Zayn on Monday night.

Solo Sikoa joined WWE in August 2021 and was fast-tracked to the main roster to become a part of The Bloodline. He appeared with the faction on RAW 30 to hold The Trial of Sami Zayn.

Sikoa was set to play a major part in the segment and take Zayn out with a Samoan Spike on Roman Reigns’ orders before Jey Uso stopped him. The Enforcer of The Bloodline did not seem happy with Jey’s actions.

Sikoa is the real-life brother of Jey and Jimmy Uso. He is the youngest member of The Bloodline, born on March 18, 1993. The Enforcer is a one-time NXT North American Champion who was forced to relinquish his title after moving to the main roster.

He was born just a couple of months after the first episode of RAW aired. 30 years later, he was involved in one of the biggest segments on the show.

#4. Sonya Deville – born September 24, 1993 (age 29 years)

Sonya Deville tried to make an impact on the show.

RAW 30 saw Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair come face-to-face after the latter said that the brand would always be her show. The two were interrupted by Sonya Deville, who took on the RAW Women’s Champion Belair in an impromptu match.

Deville could not fight for long as The EST of WWE hit her with the KOD for a sudden win. However, she got a chance to appear on a show that was created before she was born. Sonya Deville was born on September 24, 1993. That means she was born just eight months after the show was created.

Deville is yet to win any major championships in the company but has achieved a lot with her performances as a WWE official and superstar. Fans can hope to see the young superstar win some big titles in the coming years.

#3. Dominik Mysterio - born April 5, 1997 (age 25 years)

Dominik Mysterio is no stranger to WWE. He is the son of legendary wrestler Rey Mysterio and started appearing on the company’s shows at a very young age. He was born on April 5th, 1997.

Dom was in the audience on the June 5, 2003, edition of SmackDown, where his father won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship from Matt Hardy. He was also part of a storyline involving Rey and the late Eddie Guerrero.

Dominik joined the company as a full-time wrestler in 2019. He won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships with his father once. He challenged The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championships alongside Damian Priest on the show’s 30th anniversary.

The younger Mysterio was born five years after the first episode of the show aired. However, he was part of one of the two championship matches during RAW 30 on Monday night.

#2. Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley - born October 11, 1996 (age 26 years)

Rhea Ripley was fearless once again.

Rhea Ripley appeared on RAW 30 alongside The Judgment Day for their match against The Usos for the tag team titles. She is arguably the most accomplished superstar on this list of under-30 superstars who appeared on WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary.

Ripley is a former NXT UK Women’s Champion, NXT Women’s Champion, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, and RAW Women’s Champion. The Nightmare has made a mark on the wrestling industry with her insane strength and fearless attitude.

She tried to help Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio win the titles on the show. However, Dominik ate the 1D to take the loss at the hands of Jey Uso and Sami Zayn (who replaced Jimmy Uso during the contest).

Ripley has a long way to go in the company and will likely become the face of it in the years to come. She is four years younger than the brand itself and will probably rule the show for years to come. She revealed that she is incredibly proud of where she has reached following the episode.

#1. Austin Theory - born August 2, 1997 (age 25 years)

Austin Theory is the youngest superstar to appear on WWE RAW 30 this week. Unsurprisingly, Theory was part of the main event of the 30th-anniversary show.

In the main event, he put his United States Championship on the line against Bobby Lashley. It looked like The Unproven One had nowhere to go during the contest and would lose the title. However, Brock Lesnar returned and attacked both superstars, helping Theory retain his title.

Theory was born on August 2, 1997. He is nearly five years younger than WWE RAW but has done enough to walk in as a champion during its 30th anniversary. The 25-year-old star will likely become an even bigger name in sports entertainment in the coming years.

Theory has cited John Cena as one of his biggest inspirations. The Doctor of Thugonomics, too, was an integral part of the brand and helped develop it over the years.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes