"Get off me" - Solo Sikoa breaks silence after Bloodline stops him from hitting Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW kicked off with The Bloodline hosting a trial for Sami Zayn after his actions on last week's SmackDown.

During the segment, Zayn refused to defend himself, much to the fury of Roman Reigns, who ordered Solo Sikoa to deal with The Honorary Uce. Just as The Enforcer was about to hit him with the Samoan Spike, Jey Uso stopped his brother.

Taking to Twitter, Sikoa sent out a three-word message directed at Jey Uso, who prevented him from taking orders from The Head of the Table.

"Get off me #RAW30"

The segment on WWE RAW eventually ended with Jey Uso stepping up in defense of Sami Zayn. This led to Reigns declaring that Zayn wasn't guilty and had bought himself some time, at least for now.

Moments later, The Usos were in action against The Judgment Day in a RAW Tag Team Championship match. Following an untimely injury to Jimmy Uso (in kayfabe), Zayn stepped up to replace his Bloodline teammate.

Zayn and Jey Uso retained the titles after a gutsy performance from the 38-year-old who stepped in at the last minute.

